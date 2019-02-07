Bride shocked when young daughter unexpectedly gives middle finger in wedding photo

Not exactly a thumbs up.

A bride was left a little shocked when her three-year-old daughter unexpectedly gave the one-finger salute to a photographer during a wedding photoshoot.

COUPLE TAKES WEDDING PHOTOS AT CRACKER BARREL WHERE THEY FIRST MET

Hannah Earley, 33, and Nathan Earlery, 31, were marrying in New South Wales. After the ceremony, the mom-of-four was posing with her new husband and children when her youngest, Maddison, decided to show off a “new trick” she learned, Daily Mail reported.

“All of a sudden she just popped it up to show everyone. There were lots of people standing around watching her, so I think she just thought why not do it,” Hannah said to the Daily Mail.

Hannah said her daughter had “learned that little trick just a few days before,” but did not say from who.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“She knew that she would get a strong reaction from it,” the mom added. “All my wedding guests who were watching us get the photos done started cracking up laughing. I'll never forget it.”

Though Hannah said the photographer deleted the PG-13 shot, her sister Sharon managed to capture the moment on her personal camera.

The gesture earned Maddison such a strong reaction that Hannah said she tried it two weeks later at her older sister’s graduation from day care ceremony.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“She did it for nearly a month straight. It was funny but I'm glad she's stopped doing it now,” Hannah told the Daily Mail. “It was really hard not to have a giggle, but I didn't want her to think it was okay. I had to always turn away from her and laugh so she wouldn't see me.”

“It will be funny for all of us to look back on one day when she is older,” she added.