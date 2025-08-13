Kid Cudi 'hated every minute' of testifying in Diddy federal sex trafficking trial

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kid Cudi "hated every minute" of testifying against Sean "Diddy" Combs during the rapper's seven-week sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

Kid Cudi, known legally as Scott Mescudi, testified in support of his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. The rapper took the stand on May 22 to tell the jury about allegations that Diddy had broken into his home and set his car on fire with a Molotov cocktail. At the time of the alleged behavior, Cudi was dating Ventura, who was also romantically involved with Combs.

The Grammy award-winning rapper recalled feeling "calm" on the stand and revealed he was only there "because [he] had to be" in an interview on the podcast "Call Her Daddy."

DIDDY COULD FACE ‘SUBSTANTIAL’ PRISON TIME AFTER GUILTY VERDICT, WARNS OJ SIMPSON'S LAWYER

"First they asked, I said, ‘No,’ then again, I said, ‘No.’ Then I got subpoena, and I was like, ‘F---, s---. No,’" he told host Alexandra Cooper. "Then I'm thinking about like, ‘What am I wearing, man? Do I have to be like, suit or something?’ I was like, 'Man, f--- this s---. This is what I'm wearing today. I'm going to this f------ s--- in this. I'm not dressing up for this s---.' Like, wear some hard bottoms. I'm wearing some Solomon's, and I'm coming in with my Levi's and my leather jacket and that's it, you know?"

"But I hated every minute of it," Cudi said. "Like I did not want to do it."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The "Pursuit of Happiness" singer revealed he came to peace with testifying because he wanted to support Ventura.

"I thought about, when I was up there. I'm here to support Cassie, and Cassie is my friend, you know, and I love her, and I wanna see her do well," he said. "And when I saw her get married, I was so happy for her, you know, that she found someone, her person. When I saw that she was having kids, I was like, ‘Oh, this is so awesome.’ You know what I mean? Like, I've always just wanted to see her thrive and do well and be happy because I know she was living a nightmare, and I just was there to support her."

"That's what kind of gave me peace with it when I sat down in that chair. It was just about, ‘Oh man, I gotta like, hold homegirl down’ and like look out for her," he added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

During the trial, Cudi revealed he met up with Diddy after the rapper allegedly broke into his home and set his car on fire.

"I reached out to Sean Combs after my car had caught fire and… finally told him that we needed to meet up to talk," Cudi testified. "He had been wanting to talk to me. So, after the fire, I was like, ‘This is getting out of hand, I need to talk to him.’"

"Why was it Mr. Combs you reached out to after the fire?" Cudi was asked in court.

"Because I knew he had something to do with it," Cudi claimed before Judge Arun Subramanian sustained an objection from Diddy's defense. The jury was then instructed to disregard the musician's last answer.

Diddy was never charged in the investigation into the alleged break-in or car fire.

The "I'll Be Missing You" singer was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Diddy will be sentenced in October after his conviction on transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP