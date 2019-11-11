Kim Kardashian awkwardly cuts off sister Kourtney during People's Choice Awards interview

Is tension boiling between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian?

At the People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Kim and Kourtney, alongside sister Khloe and mother Kris Jenner, spoke to E! and were asked about what designers they opted to wear for the red carpet.

“I didn't plan this — Naeem Khan? Is that how you say it?” Kourtney, 40, pondered before an awkward interjection from Kim, 39.

“All that matters is that we're wearing KKW Diamonds! That’s all that — we’re all wearing that,” Kim said as she cut her sister off.

“I was saving you since you didn’t know who you were wearing,” Kim said condescendingly.

The banter did not stop there, as Kourtney quickly retorted.

“No, it’s Naeem Khan, I just didn’t know how to pronounce it,” the mother-of-three responded.

“Oh,” Kim said skeptically.

Kourtney eventually ended up disappearing from the shot as the interview went on.

This is not the first time tensions have arisen between the two Kardashian sisters. In August 2018, the two engaged in a public Twitter feud over motherhood.

"We all have our own priorities. Mine is being a mother," Kourtney tweeted seemingly as a snide towards her younger sister Kim.

Kim immediately shot back, "And mine is not? The shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you!"

Kourtney quickly defended her statement saying, "And i do. But i wasn’t wanting MORE work, i already felt spread thin. Being a good mother also has different meaning to each of us. You’re an amazing mother, I’m not taking that away from you."