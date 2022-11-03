Kevin Spacey slated to make first speaking appearance in five years, receive award in Italy

Actor Kevin Spacey will take part in a public masterclass at Italy’s National Museum of Cinema, where he will also be presented with a lifetime achievement award.

The Academy Award winner will hold a public onstage conversation on Jan. 16 next year with museum director Domenico De Gaetano. A screening of one of Spacey’s films at the Cinema Massimo, which Spacey will introduce, will follow.

Following the event, Spacey will be honored with the Stella della Mole award, a lifetime achievement honor.

"We are honored that such a prestigious guest as Kevin Spacey has chosen Turin and an institutional venue such as our museum for this welcome and long-awaited return," Enzo Ghigo, President of the National Museum of Cinema, said in a statement. "It is a privilege to host the Masterclass of one of the greatest cinema and theatre actors of our times."

KEVIN SPACEY DECLARES ‘JUSTICE WAS DONE’ AFTER BEING FOUND NOT LIABLE IN ANTHONY RAPP SEX ABUSE CASE

The occasion will mark the first time that the beleaguered actor has spoken publicly in the last five years.

Spacey has kept a relatively low profile outside of court appearances since 2017, when he was first accused of sexual misconduct.

Late last month, Spacey won a legal victory when a New York jury found him not liable in a civil sexual abuse trial brought by Broadway actor Anthony Rapp.

"Mr. Spacey is grateful to live in a country where the citizens have a right to trial by impartial jurors who make their decision based on evidence and not rumor or social media," Spacey said through his lawyer Jennifer Keller in a statement to Fox News Digital at the time. "He is deeply thankful to this particular jury. This was a highly educated group of six women and five men, all except one college graduate and most with graduate degrees. Their verdict was swift and decisive. Justice was done today."

The former "House of Cards" actor was accused of assault, battery and emotional distress stemming from an alleged incident against Rapp in 1986, when the latter was 14 years old.

Spacey still faces another trial in London on claims that he sexually assaulted multiple men in the U.K. He pleaded not guilty in July and is expected to go on trial next year.