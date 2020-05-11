Jerry Stiller's 'Seinfeld,’ 'King of Queens' co-stars react to his death: 'You will be so very missed'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Following the news that actor and comedian Jerry Stiller died at age 92, his co-stars on both “King of Queens” and “Seinfeld” took to social media to publicly honor the late star.

On Monday, Stiller’s son, actor Ben Stiller, shared the sad news of his death with the world.

“I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes,” Ben wrote. “He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.”

IS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK DEADLY AS SARS, MERS? MAYO CLINIC VIROLOGIST DR. MATTHEW BINNICKER EXPLAINS

Stiller, who started his career in the 1950s alongside his wife Anne Meara, had a resurgence in the 90s with his iconic character, Frank Costanza on the TV show "Seinfeld” that continued between 1998 and 2007 on the hit sitcom “The King of Queens” where he played Arthur Spooner.

Shortly after hearing the news of his death, his co-stars from “King of Queens,” Kevin James and Leah Remini, took to social media to share their condolences and eulogize the actor that they worked so closely with.

Remini, who played Stiller’s on-screen daughter on “King of Queens” for nine seasons, called herself “lucky” to have had the privilege.

IS IT CORONAVIRUS OR A COLD? HOW TO SAFELY CARE FOR A SICK RELATIVE

“I was lucky enough to work with Jerry Stiller, playing his daughter for 9 years on ‘The King Of Queens,’” Remini wrote along with a photo of the two of them on the show. “But even luckier to know him, the man, the husband, the father, the grandfather.”

She went on to note that she takes comfort in her belief that he will be reunited with his late wife.

“I am only comforted knowing that Anne & Jerry, the great comedy duo of Stiller & Meara are back together. I will be forever grateful for the memories, the fatherly talks off screen and for the many years of laughter, the kindness he had shown to me and my family...You will be so very missed Jerry.”

She concluded: “Our thoughts and prayers are with you Amy & Ben.”

Kevin James, who played Stiller’s on-screen son-in-law on “King of Queens” also took to social media to say a fond farewell.

“One of the most kind, loving, and funny people to ever grace this earth,” James wrote over a behind-the-scenes photo of the two of them on the show’s set. “Thank you for so many incredible memories. I love you and miss you. Requiescat in pace.”

Jason Alexander, his on-screen son for many years on "Seinfeld,” shared a statement with Fox News in which he eulogized the late actor.

"As a kid, I delighted to every occasion I got to see Jerry Stiller and his wife/partner Anne Meara. I watched Jerry on TV, on stage and in clubs. He was always perfection as a comic and a truly gifted actor," Alexander shared. "Getting to work with him and know him has been one of the great honors and joys of my life. He was as much a second father to me as any friend could be, the most loving, gentle, kind, humble and generous man. I cherish every moment in his company. Stiller and Meara are together again and heaven is funnier for it. My condolences to Ben and Amy and their families. And finally to my TV dad and dear, dear friend - serenity now.”

Alexander further commented on Stiller's death in a Twitter post.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

“Such sad news that my beloved friend, Jerry Stiller, has passed,” he wrote. “He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside. He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend. #RIPJerryStiller I Love you.”

Jerry Seinfeld, meanwhile, shared an image of himself frowning while holding a copy of Stiller and Meara's comedy album titled, "The Last Two People in the World."

Stiller earned a drama degree at Syracuse University after serving in World War II, and then headed to New York City to launch his career. There was a brief involvement in Shakespearean theater, including a $55-a-week job with Jack Klugman in “Coriolanus.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stiller was considerably quieter and reflective in person than in character, although just as funny. He was known for playing boisterous and prickly father figures, as is evident by both the characters of Arthur and Frank. The son of a bus driver and a housewife, Stiller grew up in Depression-era Brooklyn. His inspiration to enter show business came at age 8, when his father took him to see the Marx Brothers in the comedy classic “A Night at the Opera.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.