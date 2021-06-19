Kevin Hart shows off physique, reveals he worked with Navy Seals for upcoming movie

Kevin Hart had some special help when preparing for his upcoming movie.

The 41-year-old actor has been working to branch out of comedy lately, stretching into drama with Netflix's "Fatherhood" and dipping his toe into the world of action-adventure with the upcoming film "Borderlands."

Earlier this week, Hart took to Instagram to show off his physique after working hard to look like an action star and revealed that he recruited Navy Seals to help him prepare.

In the shirtless photo, the comedian donned only dark-colored pants and muddy boots.

KEVIN HART FIRES BACK AT CRITICS WHO SAY HE'S ‘NOT FUNNY’: ‘THE HATE/SLANDER FUELS ME TO DO MORE’

"Approaching the end of Borderlands & I gotta be honest....I am so blown away by the work that was done here in Budapest ....from top to bottom...." he wrote in the caption. "Our cast & crew & production team & studio were all A 1 on this project. This movie is going to be super special & unexpected."

The actor gushed about making a "real action" movie, saying that the experience was "everything" he dreamed it would be.

"Major thank you to everyone that helped me prepare for this role....from my navy seal friends to my weapon training to the hand to hand combat. It was all worth it..... The world is in for a treat with 'Borderlands' MARK MY WORDS!!!!!"

KEVIN HART TALKS CANCEL CULTURE FOLLOWING HIS 2019 OSCARS HOSTING SCANDAL: ‘IT’S ABOUT GROWTH'

Hart concluded the post with a shoutout to his trainer, who offered praise in the comments.

"Always [proud] of the work and the commitment," he wrote. "Never Settle. Only way is up!"

In a separate comment, the trainer joked: "We aren’t done yet and you weren’t suppose to post a picture a--hole."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Borderlands" will follow Cate Blanchett's Lilith as she teams up with Hart's Roland – an elite mercenary – and several others to battle aliens in an attempt to rescue a young girl.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The movie also stars Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis, Edgar Ramirez, Cheyanne Jackson and Haley Bennett.