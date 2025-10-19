Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Kevin Costner's ex marries family friend a year and a half after finalizing divorce from 'Yellowstone' star

Kevin Costner and ex Christine Baumgartner finalized their divorce in February 2024

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Kevin Costner's ex-wife Christine Baumgartner leaving the courthouse Video

Kevin Costner's ex-wife Christine Baumgartner leaving the courthouse

Kevin Costner's ex-wife Christine Baumgartner leaving the Santa Barbara Courthouse following the judge's ruling against her.

Christine Baumgartner, who finalized her divorce from ex-husband Kevin Costner in February 2024, has married family friend Joshua Connor. 

The couple, who got engaged in January, tied the knot on Saturday at the Santa Ynez Ranch, a private vineyard in Santa Barbara, Calif., according to People magazine.

The outdoor ceremony was attended by 100 of their closest family and friends, including their children. Baumgartner shares three children with Costner, while Connor shares three children with his ex-wife. 

"It was magical – truly," a guest told People. "The setting was gorgeous, but what made it special was the intimacy of it all. This wasn’t a big production. It was authentic, heartfelt, and so very them. Everyone there felt like they were witnessing something really precious."

Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner

Christine Baumgartner, who finalized her divorce from Kevin Costner in 2024, married Joshua Connor on Saturday Oct. 18.  (MEGA/GC Images; Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Omnipeace Foundation)

"The joy and laughter were infectious, from the welcome celebration Friday night to the last dance Saturday evening," another guest said. "Christine and Josh were glowing. And there wasn’t a dry eye in the crowd during the ceremony."

Romance rumors between Baumgartner and Connor sparked in July 2023 when the couple was spotted on vacation in Hawaii. 

Kevin Costner then and now split.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce after almost 19 years of marriage. (Getty Images)

Nearly one year later, the pair confirmed their relationship while walking hand-in-hand together in Santa Barbara, Calif., shortly after she finalized her divorce with Costner.

Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1, 2023, citing irreconcilable differences. In documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Christine cited April 11 as the date of separation. 

Kevin Costner wears black suit to awards benefit, Christine Baumgartner smiles on red carpet

The ex-couple finalized their divorce in February 2024.  (Getty Images)

The purse designer took Costner to court over child support and the validity of their prenuptial agreement. The former couple eventually agreed to joint legal and physical custody, according to the documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this post. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

