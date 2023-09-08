Kevin Costner’s divorce judge slams Christine’s bid for more child support as 'disguised spousal support'

Christine Baumgartner's proposed increase in Kevin Costner's child support amid their ongoing divorce was called out by the judge as "disguised spousal support."

Judge Thomas Anderle ruled in favor of Costner on September 1, making the new monthly child support payments $63,209.

"Support greater than $63,209 per month is disguised spousal support," Anderle wrote in court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. "Christine will have her opportunity to convince the Court that she is entitled to spousal support."

Child support had previously been temporarily set at $129,755, and Baumgartner had requested the payment be increased by $31,837 for a monthly total of $161,592.

Anderle found both Costner and Baumgartner "credible" as they each took the stand during the two-day hearing on the child support amount. The judge "did not find [Costner] embellished any of his testimony by relying on his profession; his testimony was straightforward; there was 'no acting'; found his testimony to be credible and consistent."

The judge found Costner's estranged wife to be "credible" as well and didn't "perceive there was any intention by [Baumgartner] to mislead the Court." Anderle noted that Baumgartner's testimony was "not much help" regarding the specific issue of child support.

Celebrity attorney Brett Ward, who is not involved in this case, also agreed that the number Baumgartner asked for was too high and a "mistake."

"I would never have challenged the $129,000 a month award and said it was insufficient," Ward, partner and co-chair of the Matrimonial & Family Law Practice at Blank Rome, told Fox News Digital. "That is more than . . . the vast majority of people make in a year. And she was getting it in a month. And to go to a court and say that was insufficient for a lifestyle I think was a mistake."

Ward explained that the ruling seemed to be a "warning sign" to Baumgartner as the couple gear up for a trial over the validity of the premarital agreement in November.

"Probably won't impact it too much, but to me, it was definitely a warning sign that greed isn't going to be what controls here, that we're going to apply some reason to this process," he said. "And I do think that she walked out of that court weakened, and I would think twice about going too far with the arguments related to the prenuptial agreement."

Anderle sided with Costner again during a hearing Wednesday as the TV star requested that Baumgartner pay "reasonable attorneys' fees and costs incurred" in the amount of $14,237.50 after she "refused in bad faith" to answer questions sent to her by the "Yellowstone" actor's legal team.

The judge ordered Baumgartner to answer part of the questions included in the request and to pay the fees by September 22.

Costner previously told Fox News Digital there are no winners in the ongoing divorce battle between him and Baumgartner, who share three kids.

"You know, when you have a life that long with somebody, there is no winner . . . and it's this big, crazy thing called ‘life’ and how it unravels so quickly," he said. "One minute' you feel like you're on top of the world, and then you realize how, you know, how vulnerable you are."

As for his co-parenting plan with Baumgartner moving forward, Costner is certain that the former couple will figure it out. "She's an incredible mom," the TV star noted. "We will figure it out, and we'll share. We've just got to kind of convalesce right now."

