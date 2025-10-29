Kelsea Ballerini credits hot dogs, Kenny Chesney and Lexapro in health update after Chase Stokes split

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kelsea Ballerini shared insight into her mental health after splitting with her boyfriend of nearly three years, actor Chase Stokes, last month.

"Brought to you by hot dogs, porch painting, bed by 9pm, friendship, parks, kenny chesney, and lexapro," the country singer wrote as the caption for a photo slideshow shared on her Instagram page Tuesday.

Lexapro is an antidepressant used to treat depression and generalized anxiety disorder, per the Mayo Clinic.

Images included in the slideshow picture the artist spending time in the park, listening to music, practicing self-care, resting, cuddling her dog Dibs, being on set and painting pumpkins.

Ballerini is also seen greeting fellow singer Kenny Chesney in another image from the slideshow.

The "Baggage" singer has previously been open about her mental health, specifically about how therapy has been a "game changer" for her, which she spoke about in an interview with People.

"There is still a stigma around talking about certain things, and the way that you take that stigma away is you create a conversation," she said.

Therapy also inspired her album "Patterns." She previously called the album a "deep dive in the self-assessment of entering my thirties," the singer shared.

The "Peter Pan" singer, who authored "Feel Your Way Through: A Book of Poetry," used therapy to cope with her PTSD she developed at age 15 after seeing her classmate die in a school shooting in Tennessee.

Therapy has helped her overcome an eating disorder she struggled with as a teenager, as well as cope with her parents' divorce.

In 2021, Ballerini spoke to People about how, since the shooting, she has done "so much" therapy, adding that she thinks about her late classmate "often, who he could have been."

She also used therapy as a tool to help her deal with feeling insecure about being a mentor on "The Voice."

"I've gotten to the point where, if people don't like my music, I'm like, 'Fair enough. Not everything is for everyone.' [With ‘The Voice’], it was the first time I was putting myself in a position where people are just not going to like me," she said to Women's Health.

Ballerini and Stokes split in September, after nearly three years together.

The stars first met after Ballerini sent a direct message to Stokes via Instagram during a night out in December 2022.

They had their first date the following month, and sparks flew – their relationship quickly strengthened over the next three years.

Two days after Stokes shared a gushing tribute to the singer in honor of her birthday, their split was confirmed by her rep to E! News.

The TV star and the singer sparked reconciliation rumors after she liked his Oct. 28 slideshow on Instagram – though it may simply signal they remain amicable post-breakup.

