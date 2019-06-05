Expand / Collapse search
Kelsea Ballerini stuns at CMT Music Awards in off-the-shoulder dress

By Julius Young | Fox News
Kelsea Ballerini talks new single 'Legends'Video

Fox411 Country: Kelsea Ballerini discusses weddings plans, new music

Kelsea Ballerini couldn’t help but show some skin at the 2019 CMT Music Awards.

The 25-year-old country music star stepped onto the blue carpet on Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville in a flowy off-the-shoulder white see-through dress by Blumarine with tinges of pink and yellow complete with two high slits -- in case one wasn’t quite enough. She kept her accessories simple with silver-strap Jimmy Choo shoes and Beladora rings.

JESSIE JAMES DECKER SHOCKS WITH STRAIGHT HAIRSTYLE AT CMT MUSIC AWARDS

Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2019 CMT Music Award at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT)

Accompanying the CMT Music Award-nominated songstress was fellow country musician and husband Morgan Evans donning a neutral-tone wool suit with golden accents.

The smitten couple played cool for the crowd of media members and photographers and exchanged a wide range of sweet gazes with one another.

Ballerini is nominated for Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year for “Miss Me More.”

