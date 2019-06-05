Kelsea Ballerini stuns at CMT Music Awards in off-the-shoulder dress

Kelsea Ballerini couldn’t help but show some skin at the 2019 CMT Music Awards.

The 25-year-old country music star stepped onto the blue carpet on Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville in a flowy off-the-shoulder white see-through dress by Blumarine with tinges of pink and yellow complete with two high slits -- in case one wasn’t quite enough. She kept her accessories simple with silver-strap Jimmy Choo shoes and Beladora rings.

Accompanying the CMT Music Award-nominated songstress was fellow country musician and husband Morgan Evans donning a neutral-tone wool suit with golden accents.

The smitten couple played cool for the crowd of media members and photographers and exchanged a wide range of sweet gazes with one another.

Ballerini is nominated for Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year for “Miss Me More.”