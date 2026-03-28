Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Entertainment Newsletter

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: David Spade slams Newsom and Bass, Howie Mandel calls out Kelly Ripa

Kurt Russell discussed his relationship with Goldie Hawn; 'Reacher' star Alan Ritchson allegedly caught on video fighting neighbor

By Fox News Staff Fox News
A split image of David Spade and Howie Mandel

David Spade blamed Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass for the current state of Hollywood. Howie Mandel called out Kelly Ripa for what he felt was a backhanded compliment during a live interview. (Getty Images)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

TINSELTOWN TURMOIL - David Spade slams Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass over ‘terrifying’ Hollywood downfall.

COMEDY CLASH - Howie Mandel calls out Kelly Ripa’s backhanded compliment in tense live TV moment.

COMMITMENT PARADOX - Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn never married, deciding 43 years ago to 'have fun until we don't.'

Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell

Kurt Russell spoke about his relationship with Goldie Hawn and their choice to never marry. (Stewart Cook/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

FRONT YARD RUMBLE - 'Reacher' star Alan Ritchson allegedly caught on video throwing punches at neighbor as his kids watch.

ROYAL ISOLATION - Princess Beatrice 'distraught’ as Epstein files name her parents, fuel marriage rumors: expert.

FOLLOW THE FOX ENTERTAINMENT TEAM ON X

SURVIVAL MODE - Josh Duhamel says he's now 72% ready for a zombie apocalypse at his 'doomsday' cabin but fears AI robots more.

Josh Duhamel in front of chopped wood

Josh Duhamel says he's getting closer to having his "doomsday" cabin ready for a zombie apocalypse. (Josh Duhamel/Instagram)

VENUE SHOWDOWN - Rio mayor bans Chappell Roan from performing in his city after fan incident controversy.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

INTIMATE RULEBOOK - Heather Graham slams ‘awkward’ new reality of Hollywood sex scenes.

Heather Graham looking down at the beach wearing a brown bikini.

Heather Graham spoke about the "awkward" new state of Hollywood sex scenes in the age of intimacy coordinators. (Heather Graham/Instagram)

BREAKING POINT - Thomas Rhett admits fame led him to 'living a double life' that nearly destroyed his marriage.

POP CULTURE CHECK - Think you’re on the pulse? Take the Entertainment Quiz and find out!

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending

Close modal

Continue