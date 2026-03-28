Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: David Spade slams Newsom and Bass, Howie Mandel calls out Kelly Ripa

TINSELTOWN TURMOIL - David Spade slams Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass over ‘terrifying’ Hollywood downfall.
COMEDY CLASH - Howie Mandel calls out Kelly Ripa’s backhanded compliment in tense live TV moment.
COMMITMENT PARADOX - Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn never married, deciding 43 years ago to 'have fun until we don't.'
FRONT YARD RUMBLE - 'Reacher' star Alan Ritchson allegedly caught on video throwing punches at neighbor as his kids watch.
ROYAL ISOLATION - Princess Beatrice 'distraught’ as Epstein files name her parents, fuel marriage rumors: expert.
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SURVIVAL MODE - Josh Duhamel says he's now 72% ready for a zombie apocalypse at his 'doomsday' cabin but fears AI robots more.
VENUE SHOWDOWN - Rio mayor bans Chappell Roan from performing in his city after fan incident controversy.
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INTIMATE RULEBOOK - Heather Graham slams ‘awkward’ new reality of Hollywood sex scenes.
BREAKING POINT - Thomas Rhett admits fame led him to 'living a double life' that nearly destroyed his marriage.
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