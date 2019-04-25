Kelly Ripa praises Cher in video project: ‘I hold you in such high esteem’

Kelly Ripa thanked Cher for “fighting the good fight” and explained how the music superstar has inspired her in a video released Thursday.

The “Live! With Kelly and Ryan” host was one of several women -- including Carol Burnett, Nancy Pelosi and Robin Roberts -- who spoke about the 72-year-old singer for a video project created by “The Cher Show,” a Broadway musical about Cher’s life.

“I think you know by now, I love you and I have for as long as I can remember,” 48-year-old Ripa said in the video posted on Playbill’s website.

“You have seriously taught me so much about being a woman and a strong woman and an inclusive woman in the entertainment industry and I look up to you,” Ripa continued.

“I hold you in such high esteem. And I thank you for keeping it real and normal and fighting the good fight,” Ripa concluded.

The biographical musical details Cher’s six-decade career and even has three actresses playing the iconic singer. According to the show’s website, Cher herself helped develop the musical.

In December, Kanye West was busted for texting during the show’s Broadway debut.

"Hey @kanyewest so cool that you’re here at @TheCherShow! If you look up from your cell phone you'll see we’re doing a show up here," cast member Jarrod Spector, who stars in the play as Sonny Bono, tweeted. "It's opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much."

West, 41, who deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts in November, replied at the time, "the dynamics of Cher and Sonny's relationship made Kim and I grab each other's hand and sing 'I got you babe.' please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece [sic]."

