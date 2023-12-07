Kelly Ripa says 'All My Children' wardrobe team complained she wasn't 'smaller' 9 days after giving birth

Kelly Ripa felt the pressure of returning to the spotlight just nine days after giving birth.

The talk show host claimed that the wardrobe team on the soap opera "All My Children" criticized her weight less than two weeks after she delivered a child.

"I was on the soap, and I had to go back to work nine days after," Ripa, 53, recalled on her "Let’s Talk Off Camera" podcast. "Nine days!"

"It was brutal … the wardrobe people were like, ‘We thought you'd be smaller by now.’"

While Ripa reflected on the astonishing moment, she explained to guest "One Tree Hill" alum Hilarie Burton Morgan on her podcast that her response to the costume department was, "'Well, I'm not going to be smaller anytime soon. I don't know much, but here's what I do know … this looks like it's going to be here for a while.'"

After the "Live!" host tied the knot with her co-star Mark Consuelos in 1998, Ripa gave birth to her firstborn son Michael in 1997. The couple share two other children, Lola and Joaquin.

The mother of three additionally shared that her daughter Lola gives her parents a warning before they go on vacation.

"You got to be careful with those away trips," Ripa said. "That’s how babies are made."



"Every time I go away now, my daughter is like, ‘Don’t get pregnant!' She is very funny … my daughter is so provocative."

Ripa said her reply to her daughter was, "I’m like, ‘Don’t you get pregnant, how about that?'"

Meanwhile, Ripa previously confessed on her podcast that her daughter had walked in on her parents having sex on two different occasions during her birthday.

She recalled barely having any "alone time" on a vacation in Italy and said it was "now or never" once they put their three kids to bed.

"All I know is, at a certain point, I made eye contact with my 8-year-old daughter who is standing at the foot of the bed," Ripa added, and called it "the ultimate horrible birthday present."