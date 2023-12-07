Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa says 'All My Children' wardrobe team complained she wasn't 'smaller' 9 days after giving birth

The 'Live!' host is married to her co-star Mark Consuelos, and they have 3 children together

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Kelly Ripa's 'Bachelorette' comment prompts response from host Chris Harrison, creator Mike Fleiss Video

Kelly Ripa's 'Bachelorette' comment prompts response from host Chris Harrison, creator Mike Fleiss

‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ host Kelly Ripa’s comments about the Bachelor series prompts a response from host Chris Harrison and creator Mike Fleiss.

Kelly Ripa felt the pressure of returning to the spotlight just nine days after giving birth. 

The talk show host claimed that the wardrobe team on the soap opera "All My Children" criticized her weight less than two weeks after she delivered a child. 

"I was on the soap, and I had to go back to work nine days after," Ripa, 53, recalled on her "Let’s Talk Off Camera" podcast. "Nine days!"

KELLY RIPA REVEALS HER INTENSE WORKOUT ROUTINE, SAYS HER BODY 'LOOKS LIKE PETER PAN NO MATTER WHAT' SHE DOES

kelly ripa pregnant

Kelly Ripa went back to work on "All My Children" just over a week after having a baby. (Getty Images)

"It was brutal … the wardrobe people were like, ‘We thought you'd be smaller by now.’"

While Ripa reflected on the astonishing moment, she explained to guest "One Tree Hill" alum Hilarie Burton Morgan on her podcast that her response to the costume department was, "'Well, I'm not going to be smaller anytime soon. I don't know much, but here's what I do know … this looks like it's going to be here for a while.'"

After the "Live!" host tied the knot with her co-star Mark Consuelos in 1998, Ripa gave birth to her firstborn son Michael in 1997. The couple share two other children, Lola and Joaquin. 

KELLY RIPA CALLS OUT TROLL WHO SAYS SHE'S 'TOO OLD' FOR HUSBAND MARK CONSUELOS 

Kelly Ripa Mark Consuelos All My Children

"Live!" host Kelly Ripa tied the knot with her co-star Mark Consuelos in 1998. The couple share three children. (Getty Images)

The mother of three additionally shared that her daughter Lola gives her parents a warning before they go on vacation. 

"You got to be careful with those away trips," Ripa said. "That’s how babies are made."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Every time I go away now, my daughter is like, ‘Don’t get pregnant!' She is very funny … my daughter is so provocative."

Ripa said her reply to her daughter was, "I’m like, ‘Don’t you get pregnant, how about that?'"

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos go glam for Oscars red carpet

Mark Consuelos co-stars on "Live!" with wife Kelly Ripa. (Arturo Holmes)

Meanwhile, Ripa previously confessed on her podcast that her daughter had walked in on her parents having sex on two different occasions during her birthday.

She recalled barely having any "alone time" on a vacation in Italy and said it was "now or never" once they put their three kids to bed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"All I know is, at a certain point, I made eye contact with my 8-year-old daughter who is standing at the foot of the bed," Ripa added, and called it "the ultimate horrible birthday present."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending