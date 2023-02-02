Kelly Clarkson tells Shania Twain about her past onstage wardrobe malfunction: 'I was commando'

Kelly Clarkson and Shania Twain revealed their past onstage mishaps during the talk show host’s "The Kelly Clarkson Show" this week, and the "Because of You" singer, Clarkson, first admitted that her dress almost fell off during one of her shows.

"One time in my quick change they forgot to do something," Clarkson said after Twain remarked that something always breaks and "there’s lots of swearing" in the quick change room.

"They zipped me but didn’t do the – and I jumped around a lot on that tour, so my dress almost completely came off," she said, adding she was going "commando" at the time.

She laughed, "So, that would have gone real European beach real quick."

The country star said the "biggest mishap" she’s had on stage wasn’t a wardrobe malfunction.

"Actually the biggest mishap I’ve had on stage was with my horse," she said. "My horse, I was on stage, drops a big poop. And I mean it’s big, and it’s steamy, and it’s stinky, you know."

She said it didn’t bother her particularly because as a true country girl "everything" she owns "smells like horse poop, but it was just really awkward."

So, she said she just turned to the audience end quipped, "S--- happens."

Clarkston, laughing, said that she "would have loved being at that show."