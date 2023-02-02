Expand / Collapse search
Kelly Clarkson tells Shania Twain about her past onstage wardrobe malfunction: 'I was commando'

The 'Miss Independent' singer told Shania Twain she almost lost her dress during a concert, joking 'that would have gone real European beach real quick'

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Kelly Clarkson and Shania Twain revealed their past onstage mishaps during the talk show host’s "The Kelly Clarkson Show" this week, and the "Because of You" singer, Clarkson, first admitted that her dress almost fell off during one of her shows.

"One time in my quick change they forgot to do something," Clarkson said after Twain remarked that something always breaks and "there’s lots of swearing" in the quick change room.

"They zipped me but didn’t do the – and I jumped around a lot on that tour, so my dress almost completely came off," she said, adding she was going "commando" at the time.

She laughed, "So, that would have gone real European beach real quick."

Kelly Clarkson and Shania Twain shared their onstage mishaps this week.

Kelly Clarkson and Shania Twain shared their onstage mishaps this week. (Amy Sussman / BBMA2020 / Getty Images for dcp Thomas Niedermueller)

The country star said the "biggest mishap" she’s had on stage wasn’t a wardrobe malfunction. 

"Actually the biggest mishap I’ve had on stage was with my horse," she said. "My horse, I was on stage, drops a big poop. And I mean it’s big, and it’s steamy, and it’s stinky, you know."

Shania Twain was on Kelly Clarkson's talk show this week.

Shania Twain was on Kelly Clarkson's talk show this week. (Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

She said it didn’t bother her particularly because as a true country girl "everything" she owns "smells like horse poop, but it was just really awkward."

Shania Twain said her horse once pooped onstage.

Shania Twain said her horse once pooped onstage. (Denise Truscello / WireImage / File)

So, she said she just turned to the audience end quipped, "S--- happens."

Clarkston, laughing, said that she "would have loved being at that show."

