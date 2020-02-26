Kelly Clarkson to host 2020 Billboard Music Awards for the third time

Add another checkmark to Kelly Clarkson’s extensive resume.

Alongside hosting “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” acting as a coach on “The Voice” and being a full-time musician, the multihyphenate was just announced as the host for the upcoming 2020 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) this April.

“Turn on those #BBMAs notifications because @kellyclarkson is BACK for the third year in a row to host the 2020 Billboard Music Awards!” the official BBMAs account wrote on Twitter.

As Clarkson returns to host once again, this year also marks the annual awards show’s return to NBC for the third year in a row.

KELLY CLARKSON, VALERIE BERTINELLI SLAM BODY SHAMER ON TWITTER

Aside from Clarkson’s hosting gig, her music itself has etched its place in the upper echelons of the Billboard charts.

According to Billboard, Clarkson has had 27 songs that placed on the Hot 100 chart, including “Already Gone,” “Walk Away” and “Don’t You Wanna Stay” with Jason Aldean.

In addition to that, Clarkson has had 11 Top Hits — including “Because of You” and “Since U Been Gone” — and three No. 1 hits with “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You),” “My Life Would Suck Without You” and “A Moment Like This.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the BBMAs, Clarkson has received multiple nominations, including artist of the year, Hot 100 song of the year and digital song of the year. She was honored with the Powerhouse Award in 2017 at the Billboard Women in Music event.