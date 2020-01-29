Jason Aldean's wife Brittany unveils 17-pound weight loss in a swimsuit: 'I felt comfortable in my skin again'

Brittany Aldean is gearing up for swimsuit season.

The wife of country star Jason Aldean is unveiling a 17-pound weight loss since the birth of her second child, Fox News learned.

The South Beach Diet ambassador welcomed a daughter named Navy Rome Williams on Feb. 4, 2019. Navy makes six at the Aldean household, which also includes their son Memphis, as well as Jason’s daughters Kendyl and Keeley from a previous marriage.

“I gained 40 pounds with both of my children and it took me a lot longer to start feeling myself after my second [child],” Brittany Aldean, 30, told Fox News in a statement. “I felt really down. Eventually, I came to a point where I knew that I just had to take charge.”

“I really wanted to focus on my health and what I was putting into my body,” she continued. “I started South Beach and saw and felt the results almost immediately. I was a better ‘me’ both mentally and physically and I am thankful that I found a program that truly works as a lifestyle.”

The lifestyle influencer, eager to show off her physical transformation, was photographed on behalf of South Beach Diet rocking a medley of curve-hugging swimsuits.

“This shoot was so much fun because I felt comfortable in my skin again!” Brittany said. “I give credit to South Beach Diet because they have made it so easy. I take my meals, snacks and shakes on the road with me, which is so key for keeping me on track.”

She wanted to encourage her 1.5 million followers to take charge of their health and stressed that a proper diet is key for seeing results.

“I’m a firm believer that food is fuel,” she explained. “Eating healthy gives me energy and let’s face it, I need all the energy I can get with our busy life and these two babies running around! And, the new keto-friendly South Beach Diet just launched and I love it! It provides all the benefits of keto without being so strict.”

This isn’t the first time Aldean has been candid about her weight loss journey as a mom.

“I felt like if I took charge and focused on my health and what I was putting into my body, that would reflect on the outside,” the former cheerleader told OK! magazine in September 2019.

Brittany admitted that she struggled with her confidence after coming home from the hospital after giving birth.

“You feel almost like you’re in an alien body,” the North Carolina native said. “It’s not yours. It’s nice to find comfort in knowing it’s not going to take a week to do. It’s going to take time.”

Still, incorporating a new fitness routine boosted her confidence, as well as gave her the energy to take on motherhood.

“My go-to fitness routine is anything that’s naturally active,” she said. “I’m not so much the one in the gym… to lift weights and run on the treadmill. It’s just not fun. I would just prefer walking [with] my kids. Fun, natural activities [are] what’s fun and what works best for me.”

She also had advice for other mothers eager to feel good both inside and out.

“Give yourself grace,” Brittany said. “Give yourself time. It does not happen overnight by any means. Eating well, doing your part, is great, and that’s where you have control. Your body will heal in time and it will happen eventually."

Brittany and Jason, 42, tied the knot in 2015.