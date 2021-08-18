Kelly Clarkson's estranged husband Brandon Blackstock was 'extremely jealous' of singer's success: report

Kelly Clarkson's estranged husband Brandon Blackstock was allegedly "extremely jealous" of the former "American Idol" winner's success, according to a new report.

The musician, 39, filed for divorce from Blackstock, 44, in June of 2020.

"The relationship had been on the rocks for a long time," a source told US Weekly in a report published Wednesday. "She was the high-income earner with a wildly successful talk show, and is the star of another hit show ‘The Voice.’ Brandon was extremely jealous of it and made her know it."

Now, Clarkson "can finally enjoy her success without feeling ashamed," the insider told the outlet. "Kelly doesn’t take credit for her success but shares it with the team she works with. It’s just who she is."

Towards the end of the marriage Clarkson reportedly believed "that Brandon was just using her for her money and lifestyle," the outlet's source further alleged.

"The marriage was really, really awful at the end. … Kelly felt that she could no longer trust Brandon. She had a lot of questions that he just couldn’t answer," the insider claimed.

Representatives for both Clarkson and Blackstock did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Most recently, a judge upheld Clarkson's prenuptial agreement with Blackstock. The agreement reportedly keeps Blackstock from getting half of all assets and income Clarkson received during their marriage.