Model Kelly Bensimon, 51, shows off her toned legs in all-white one-piece while hanging on a yacht

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star and model Kelly Bensimon showed off her toned figure and tan in a steamy swimsuit while on hanging out on a yacht.

The 51-year-old model and fashion editor took to Instagram over the weekend to showcase her bold one-piece swimsuit look while waiting for friends on a dock in New York.

KELLY BENSIMON CONTEMPLATES 'REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY' RETURN

“Waiting for everyone to arrive #yachtlife #notalwaysonahorse,” she wrote over a picture of herself on the doc in an all-white swimsuit that cut high on her legs with some frilly edges. The skin-tight swimwear not only showed off her fit body, but the color allowed her tan to pop along with her dark blonde hair.

'HOUSEWIVES' STARS CLAIM BRAVO PUSHED ALCOHOL ON THEM: I WAS 'SO INTIMIDATED'

The star has remained relatively out of the limelight since leaving reality TV in 2011. She recently told Page Six in a recent interview that she’s been focusing more on her entrepreneurial endeavors rather than on-screen fame.

“I’m just like I’m a serial entrepreneur,” she said. “I’ve been really testing my hypothesis of leveraging my social media and my international fan base with real estate content, and really being a game-changer in the real estate industry … even if the fan base thought I was kooky or whatever, every single person that meets me is like, ‘I trust you.'”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is hardly the first time that the former Bravo celebrity has shown off her body in some skimpy swimwear. In January Bensimon took to the beach to show off once again in a series of snaps.