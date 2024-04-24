Expand / Collapse search
Departed

Kellie Pickler sings ballad written with late husband in 1st performance since his suicide

Kyle Jacobs, Pickler's late husband, died by suicide in 2023

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Kellie Pickler took the stage Monday for the first time since her husband died by suicide in February 2023.

Pickler, 37, performed at the infamous Ryman Auditorium for "Walkin' After Midnight: The Music of Patsy Cline." Wynonna Judd, Mickey Guyton, Ashley McBryde and others joined Pickler to honor the "Sweet Dreams of You" singer.

"I'd be lying if I didn't say I was incredibly nervous right now," Pickler said before her performance in video captured by Music Mayhem Magazine. "It's the first time I've been up on stage in a while."

Pickler chose to perform a song she wrote with her late husband, Kyle Jacobs, titled, "The Woman I Am."

KELLIE PICKLER'S LATE HUSBAND KYLE JACOBS REMEMBERED AT PRIVATE CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE

Kellie Pickler sings on stage song about late husband

Kellie Pickler performed a song she wrote with her late husband, Kyle Jacobs, for her first performance since his death. (Getty Images)

kyle jacobs kellie pickler

Kyle Jacobs helped write Kellie Pickler's "The Woman I Am." (Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic)

"I know he is here with us tonight," the country music star noted.

Jacobs died by suicide in February 2023.

"One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘Do nothing, just be still.’ I have chosen to heed his advice," Pickler said in a statement to People magazine months after Jacobs' death.

"Thank you to my family, friends and supporters, for the countless letters, calls and messages that you have sent my way."

Kellie Pickler with Kyle Jacobs

Kyle Jacobs died by suicide in 2023. (Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage)

Jacobs' death was investigated by the Nashville Police Department as an "apparent suicide" after he was found "deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot in an upstairs bedroom/office."

"Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him," authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time. "After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911."

Kellie Pickler and her husband share a kiss

Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs married in 2011. (Alessio Botticelli/GC Images)

Pickler and Jacobs married in a surprise ceremony on New Year's Day in 2011.

They both worked in the music industry. Pickler's late husband spent his time as a songwriter and producer for many A-list artists, including his wife, George Strait, Kelly Clarkson, Clay Walker, Randy Travis, Scott McCreery, Josh Kelley, Jo Dee Messina and Craig Morgan.

Jacobs also produced Lee Brice's hits, "Hard To Love," "I Drive Your Truck" and "Drinking Class."

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

