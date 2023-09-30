Kellie Pickler's late husband Kyle Jacobs remembered at private celebration of life service

Kellie Picker's late husband Kyle Jacobs was honored at a private memorial service last month after the musician's death by suicide at the age of 49 in February.

The three-hour celebration of life, held Aug. 21 at Franklin First United Methodist Church in Franklin, Tennessee, was attended by hundreds of mourners who paid tribute to the late songwriter and vocalist. Pickler, 37, did not appear to take part in the ceremony, which was livestreamed and can be viewed on YouTube.

"While this celebration was long in coming, it was necessary for us, his parents, to cope with the shock of his passing and to work through adjusting to this life without our beloved son," Jacobs' family wrote in a statement, per People magazine.

"Thus, Kyle's Celebration of Life was created and presented in a thoughtful and thorough way to best honor how Kyle lived his life."

"Kyle was a Lover of Life!" the statement continued. "He loved his family and his friends, and he earnestly showed love and brought joy to countless others he did not even know. Remembrances continue to come to us daily. He was known for his genuine, humble spirit and an ability to touch another person’s life in a moment.

"We would like to thank all of you who helped with the celebration, starting with the counsel, love, prayer and professionalism of our church family.

"Second, we wish to thank everyone who helped with putting this event together. The stories told, the songs sung and the love shared were a testament to Kyle and to how he was able to draw people together in friendship, work and fun!"

The ceremony opened with an invitation to prayer by Curb Records founder Mike Curb, who shared words of remembrance for Jacobs. The service included emotional speeches and musical performances by Jacobs' family, friends and colleagues. The celebration of life concluded with his song, "You Are With Me."

On Feb. 17, a representative for the Nashville Police Department confirmed in a statement to Fox News Digital that Jacobs had been found "deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot in an upstairs bedroom/office."

According to the statement, Pickler "reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911."

An autopsy report confirmed Jacobs' cause of death to be suicide, per People magazine. According to the outlet, toxicology results revealed Jacobs had no drugs in his system at the time of his death, though he had a history of "pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes and chronic alcohol use."

Six months after Jacobs' death, Pickler broke her silence in a statement to People magazine.

"One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘Do nothing, just be still.’ I have chosen to heed his advice," the country star said in August.

"Thank you to my family, friends and supporters, for the countless letters, calls and messages that you have sent my way.

"It has truly touched my soul, and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers."

At the time, Pickler told the outlet she was planning an "intimate memorial for my husband, which will happen later this fall," adding "that is what Kyle would have wanted. Love & Blessings, Kellie."

Pickler and Jacobs announced their engagement after a year and a half of dating in 2010. They were married in a surprise ceremony on New Year's Day in 2011.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).