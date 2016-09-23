Katy Perry calls Orlando Bloom her 'prince'

Katy Perry has found her Prince Charming!

The 31-year-old pop star stepped out with boyfriend Orlando Bloom, 39, for a fun-filled day at Shanghai's Disneyland Park. Perry even took to Instagram to show off the couple's matching Mickey and Minnie socks.

"When you find your prince," she sweetly captioned the photo, adding two heart emojis.

Perry appeared to keep her glam minimal and opted for a baseball hat on the outing, posing for photos with a few lucky fans -- including Goofy, who found himself on the receiving end of a lipsticked smooch from the "Rise" singer!

Bloom has yet to post any evidence of the couple's Disney visit on his own Instagram account, but he did recently share a behind-the-scenes video while filming a fight scene for a project he's working on in China.

The actor only recently opened his Instagram to the public and just last week revealed that he had gone "back to blond" for his latest role.