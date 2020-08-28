Katie Price announces social media break ‘in order to heal’ during recovery from broken feet

Katie Price announced Thursday that she is taking a break from social media while she recovers from her broken feet.

Earlier in the summer, the “My Crazy Life” star broke both her feet and ankles during a family vacation in Turkey. Since then, she’s had to undergo a few surgeries.

“Katie is taking some time out of the media spotlight," a statement said on the 42-year-old’s Instagram account.

The statement continued: “Her family and Dr's have told Katie that she must rest in order to heal.”

“Katie wants to thank everyone for their ongoing support and will be back when she feels ready,” the post concluded.

Price’s rep also told MailOnline, “Katie is taking a much-needed break. Katie has found the past few weeks terribly draining, both mentally and physically challenging, and in order to bounce back is convalescing.”

Earlier this month, Price opened up about the extent of her injuries on her YouTube channel.

“The surgeon made it clear that I couldn't have done a worse job to myself,” the reality star said.

She added: “'They're smashed, broken and it's bad, really bad. It's bad, life-changing injuries what I've done, so they're just going to do their best.”

In July, Price told her followers on Instagram that she “won’t be able to walk for 3 to 6 months,” according to her doctors.

However, in a post earlier this month she seemed more optimistic about her future. “I’m lucky I have the chance to one day get on my feet again,” Price wrote.