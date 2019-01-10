Ex-model Katie Price banned from driving for 2nd time, says she can’t pay fine immediately

Former British model Katie Price was banned from driving for the second time and ordered to pay a fine in two weeks after she told the judge she didn’t immediately have the cash.

Price, previously known as Jordan, received a three-month driving ban after she violated her previous order in July. The former “Celebrity Big Brother” star was also given 14 days to pay her fine of £1,100 ($1,400) after she told the judge she couldn’t shell out the money before she left the court, the BBC reported.

“Our advice is not to drive until you have your license in your hand,” the judge told Price.

Price was spotted driving on July 25, before the end of her six-month driving ban that began in February. Her lawyer told the judge that the mother of five thought her ban started in January, which meant she was legally driving when she was caught in July.

Price discovered she violated her ban when a newspaper contacted her about the violation.

The 40-year-old didn’t contact U.K.’s Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency prior to her driving because she’s “not the best” at paperwork, her lawyer told the court.

Price rose to fame in the '90s as a glamour model in the U.K. and later appeared in several reality shows, including “I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!”

She was once worth more than £40 million (about $51 million) but hit a rough patch in recent years. She narrowly avoided bankruptcy after agreeing in December to repay her creditors the debt show owed, Sky News reported.

Price is also expected to go on trial in February for her drunk driving arrest in October. She was reportedly nearly twice the legal limit in the U.K. when she crashed her range rover.