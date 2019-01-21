Kathy Griffin calls for doxing student's identities after viral video at Native American march: 'Shame them'

Following a now viral video that shows an intense confrontation between high schoolers and Native Americans, actress and comedian Kathy Griffin is calling for the students to have their identities revealed so that she and others can hold them accountable for their actions.

Griffin took issue with the students of Covington Catholic High School on Sunday seeing as the video appears to show a group of them, many wearing “Make America Great Again” hats, harassing a group participating in the Indigenous Peoples March.

The Indigenous Peoples March in Washington on Friday coincided with the March for Life, which drew thousands of anti-abortion protesters, including the group from Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills, Kentucky.

People on social media were quick to denounce the students as trolls, especially after it was revealed that the Native American who had a stare-off with one of the students, identified as Nick Sandmann, was Vietnam veteran Nathan Phillips.

However, debate still goes on as to who was truly at fault for starting the incident.

KATHY GRIFFIN REVEALS HER MOM MAGGIE HAS DEMENTIA: 'AT THIS POINT SHE ONLY KNOWS MY NAME AND I LOVE YOU'

“Ps. The reply from the school was pathetic and impotent. Name these kids,” Griffin said in a firey tweet Sunday morning. “I want NAMES. Shame them. If you think these f---ers wouldn’t dox you in a heartbeat, think again.”

In a different tweet, she once again called for the doxing of the students that appear in the video.

“Names please. And stories from people who can identify them and vouch for their identity. Thank you.”

Griffin is typically outspoken about her left-leaning political beliefs on social media. In addition to calling for the identities of possibly underage people to be made public online, she also laid the blame for the whole incident on President Trump, due in large part to the “Make America Great Again” attire.

KATHY GRIFFIN CURSES UP A STORM ON ABC'S 'THE VIEW' DURING PROFANE TRUMP RANT

“MAGA hats. Donald Trump has brought the worst out in our country,” she wrote prior to calls for the student’s identities.

Griffin is no stranger to getting online vitriol and even threats following her now-infamous photo shoot in which she posed with a fake severed head of Donald Trump. The star has previously said that the wave of online backlash she received tanked her career and future job opportunities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I didn’t commit a crime,” Griffin said since the incident. “I didn’t rape anybody. I didn’t assault anybody. I didn’t get a DUI. I mean, my God, there are celebrities that f---ing kill people.”