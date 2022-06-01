Kathie Lee Gifford's son Cody welcomes first child named after the late Frank Gifford

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kathie Lee Gifford's son Cody Gifford and his wife Erika Brown have welcomed their first child together.

Cody and Erika welcomed a baby boy Tuesday. The newborn is named after Cody's late father and Erika's uncle.

"My heart is bursting," Kathie Lee captioned a photo of the couple from the hospital. "Frank Michael Gifford is here, confirming that our God is good and merciful and faithful. And he loves us!"

In a separate post, she wrote, "What greater miracle is there than the miracle of life? I cannot contain my joy. Thank you God for the gift of little Frank Michael Gifford. 8 lbs. 8 oz. of sheer beauty."

Erika further explained the decision behind the baby boy's name in her own Instagram post.

"Frank 'Frankie' after C's pops & Michael after my uncle who passed away last year at 61 whose name also means 'gift of God' / Two strong men — gone but never forgotten," she wrote.

The baby boy came three weeks early, according to Erika.

"Thank you so much to all of you for your prayers and sweet messages," she captioned the post. "He's so SO cute and we can't get enough of all of the snuggles from this lil' guy. We are sincerely obsessed."

Kathie Lee's husband and Cody's father, NFL legend Frank Gifford, died in 2015 at the age of 84.

Frank and Kathie Lee were married 30 years and had two children together; Cody and Cassidy.

