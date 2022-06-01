Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Babies
Published

Kathie Lee Gifford's son Cody welcomes first child named after the late Frank Gifford

Cody and Erika's son is named after the late Frank Gifford

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines May 24 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines May 24

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kathie Lee Gifford's son Cody Gifford and his wife Erika Brown have welcomed their first child together.

Cody and Erika welcomed a baby boy Tuesday. The newborn is named after Cody's late father and Erika's uncle.

"My heart is bursting," Kathie Lee captioned a photo of the couple from the hospital. "Frank Michael Gifford is here, confirming that our God is good and merciful and faithful. And he loves us!"

In a separate post, she wrote, "What greater miracle is there than the miracle of life? I cannot contain my joy. Thank you God for the gift of little Frank Michael Gifford. 8 lbs. 8 oz. of sheer beauty."

Kathie Lee Gifford and son Cody Gifford April 5, 2019.

Kathie Lee Gifford and son Cody Gifford April 5, 2019. (Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal)

KATHIE LEE GIFFORD TALKS CANCEL CULTURE, FORGIVING FRANK GIFFORD AFTER INFIDELITY: ‘IT ALMOST DESTROYED ME’

Erika further explained the decision behind the baby boy's name in her own Instagram post.

"Frank 'Frankie' after C's pops & Michael after my uncle who passed away last year at 61 whose name also means 'gift of God' / Two strong men — gone but never forgotten," she wrote.

The baby boy came three weeks early, according to Erika.

Cody Gifford, Kathie Lee Gifford and Cassidy Gifford arrive for the 2017 Summer TCA Tour — Hallmark Channel And Hallmark Movies And Mysteries July 27, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Cody Gifford, Kathie Lee Gifford and Cassidy Gifford arrive for the 2017 Summer TCA Tour — Hallmark Channel And Hallmark Movies And Mysteries July 27, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Greg Doherty/WireImage)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Thank you so much to all of you for your prayers and sweet messages," she captioned the post. "He's so SO cute and we can't get enough of all of the snuggles from this lil' guy. We are sincerely obsessed."

Kathie Lee's husband and Cody's father, NFL legend Frank Gifford, died in 2015 at the age of 84. 

Frank and Kathie Lee were married 30 years and had two children together; Cody and Cassidy.

Kathie Lee Gifford said she's open to dating again after Frank Gifford's death.

Kathie Lee Gifford said she's open to dating again after Frank Gifford's death. (Bennett Raglin/WireImage)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending