Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt’s baby Eloise is twinning with mom in new photo

Schwarzenegger shares two daughters with the 'Jurassic World' star

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Oh, baby! Katherine Schwarzenegger is one proud parent to her three-month-old daughter Eloise Christina.

The 32-year-old mother, who shares two daughters with husband Chris Pratt, 42, took to Instagram to post a sweet photo of their newborn. 

The mother-daughter duo wore matching terry cloth outfits. Baby Eloise wore a white terry cloth onesie and Schwarzenegger wore mint green.

In the adorable photo, Eloise’s hands are shown as Schwarzenegger holds her precious daughter. 

The Instagram caption said: "A summer of feedings in terrycloth," with a white heart emoji. 

KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER, CHRIS PRATT WELCOME SECOND BABY GIRL TOGETHER

Schwarzenegger and Pratt welcomed their second daughter in May. In August 2020, their first daughter Lyla Maria was born. 

Katherine Schwarzenegger shares sweet photo of her and Chris Pratt’s baby Eloise in matching outfits.

Katherine Schwarzenegger shares sweet photo of her and Chris Pratt’s baby Eloise in matching outfits. (Getty Images/Instagram)

The couple has been careful to keep the child's face off social media, saying they want to protect her privacy and keep her childhood as normal as possible.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt recently welcomed their second daughter, Eloise Christina, into the world.  (Rich Polk)

Schwarzenegger, author of "The Gift of Forgiveness," explained that decision on "Today" in 2021.

"Obviously, I didn’t grow up with social media being a thing at all, so it’s a little bit different in that way just because I feel like we share so much in today’s world," she explained.

Chris Pratt also shares his son Jack, 10, with ex Anna Faris.  (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Pratt also shares his son Jack, 10, with ex Anna Faris. 

Katherine shared a series of photos and videos showcasing her happy life as a mother of two. 

She was all smiles as she posted a photo of herself holding her daughter in matching all-white outfits. In the photo, Lyla’s shiny blonde curls prominently appear, and her celebrity mom wore animal-printed sunglasses and two silver necklaces with her daughters' names.

