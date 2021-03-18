Katherine Heigl undergoes intense neck surgery: 'I am now bionic'

Katherine Heigl is now "bionic" after undergoing neck surgery this week.

The "Firefly Lane" star shared photos Wednesday on social media of herself in a brace after getting two titanium disks in her neck.

"Well…I am now bionic!! Two titanium disk now inhabit my neck and I can probably stand on my head for like hours…I’m not gonna try it just yet but give me a few months and I’ll blow your mind!!" Heigl joked.

The 42-year-old added how "grateful" she is for the doctors, nurses, and care team "that saved me from the most excruciating pain I have ever experienced and blessed me with a new pain free lease on life!"

KATHERINE HEIGL REVEALS WHAT HER FRIENDS CALL HER: 'NO ONE CALLS ME KATHERINE'

Heigl didn't reveal what caused her injury but did include the X-rays of her ordeal.

The former "Grey's Anatomy" actress previously hinted she was having a "health crisis" last Friday when she posted a video of herself and her husband, musician Josh Kelley, at the hospital.

'FEAR OF RAIN' STAR KATHERINE HEIGL HOPES THRILLER ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH HELPS PEOPLE FEEL LESS ALONE

"First trip since the start of the pandemic is back to LA to deal with a herniated disk in my neck," Heigl wrote. "Thank God for @joshbkelley for not only coming with me to hold my hand but for providing me with some very much needed comedic relief! I mean...only Josh can or would harmonize with the coffee maker!"

"This is definitely the guy you want by your side during a health crisis," she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kelley and Heigl married in 2007 and have three kids together: Joshua Bishop, 4, Adalaide Marie Hope, 8½, and Naleigh Mi-Eun, 12.