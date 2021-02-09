Katherine Heigl reveals what her friends call her: 'No one calls me Katherine'

Katherine Heigl is giving fans a peek into her private life.

The 42-year-old "Grey's Anatomy" alum is among those in Hollywood to use their real name rather than a made-up moniker, but she has now revealed that she doesn't go by Katherine either.

During a recent appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Heigl and her hostess discussed Anne Hathaway's recent revelation that she goes by Annie in her private life.

"I called her Annie on the show and I felt really weird. I thought people are going to think maybe I'm not doing my homework, that I'm calling her the wrong name," Barrymore recalled to Heigl. "But if you know her in real life she's Annie, and if you know you in real life, you're 'Katie,' right?"

"Yes," the star said with a laugh. "No one calls me Katherine."

The Emmy winner continued: "It sounds much more sophisticated, right? Like an adult named Katherine."

However, Heigl has a reason for going by two different names personally and professionally.

"It helps me separate my work from me," she explained. "I've just had to embrace it."

When Berrymore asked whether Heigl feels she has "two women running around insider of" her, she responded: "I do."

"I do actually feel that way," she shared. "I feel like I can present Katherine when I need to, but most of the time, I'm just Katie."

She also revealed that she's like a "drill sergeant" when it comes to screentime for her kiddos: Nancy, 12, Adalaide, 8, and Joshua, 4.

Until just days ago, Heigl hadn't allowed her kids to get into technology. She said she "caved" just the day before her appearance on the show "only because Apple now has the screentime feature," which gives her "ultimate control" over what her children can and can't do with their devices.

"I feel like, 'Okay, I can safely do this now. They can be safe on there and I can be sure they're safe,'" the star explained.