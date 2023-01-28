Katharine McPhee, 38, and David Foster, 73, want more kids after welcoming son: 'Not in any crazy rush'

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are looking to expand their family in the future.

After McPhee, 38, and Foster, 73, welcomed their first child, Rennie, in February 2021, the singer revealed she’s interested in having more kids.

"I would love to have another baby, but we’ll see," the singer admitted on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," Friday.

"We’re not in any crazy rush, but I hope so because I love being a mom. I really love it."

McPhee met Foster when she was a contestant on "American Idol," nearly 20 years ago. In 2006, McPhee was runner-up in the fifth season. The duo tied the knot in 2019.

Rennie is the sixth child for Foster and the first for McPhee. The record producer, who was previously married four times, is also father to daughters Alison, 52; Amy, 49; Sara, 41; Erin, 40; and Jordan, 36.

McPhee continued to get candid about her child’s musical talents with "American Idol" alum Hudson on the talk show.

"So far, I would say his singing isn't his strong suit. I mean, he's under 2, so I'm not trying to be too critical here," she joked.

Meanwhile, McPhee and Foster love sharing the music stage together.

Last November, McPhee and Foster released their first album together titled "Christmas Songs," a seven-track record of reimagined holiday tunes featuring a big band sound.

"We’ve been colleagues long before we were in a relationship together," McPhee shared with Fox News Digital.

"Then we became friends. So I’m very accustomed to being on stage with him, sharing a stage with him, being in the recording studio with him. That was first before anything. That’s where we’re the most comfortable together. It doesn’t create any friction between us at all. There’s no kind of unknown between us. That’s where it all started for us."