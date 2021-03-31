Katharine McPhee says she's loving her post-baby curves in new bikini pic

Katharine McPhee is proudly showing off her new curvy body after giving birth just five weeks ago.

The 37-year-old singer posted a new selfie on her Instagram Stories in a brown two-piece swimsuit. "Loving my curves because my baby gave them to me," she captioned the snap.

McPhee welcomed her first child, a son named Rennie, on Feb. 24, with husband David Foster.

The Broadway star previously told People magazine she isn't putting pressure on herself to bounce back after giving birth.

"I thought I would have this pressure [to bounce back] but I've just been so grateful and happy that I've had a healthy baby and I've felt really good, emotionally and physically," McPhee said. "I'm so happy that I don't have this crazy pressure yet to fit into whatever jeans I have in my closet."

She added, "I don't even think about them right now! In my everyday life, I would have an event coming up or need to work out and it's just really nice to have a break and be happy where I am."

McPhee also said she's loving the bonding time with her son and music producer husband, whom she married in 2019.

"I'm up at 5 a.m. with him and we listen to his dad's piano album [Foster's Eleven Words] and we have our quiet time," she gushed. "And at night before we put him in his room, it's just the three of us in bed. We take lots of pictures! It's really sweet."

Foster, 71, also has five daughters from four previous relationships: Allison Jones Foster, 50, Amy Skylark, 47, Sara Foster, 40, Erin Foster, 38, and Jordan Foster, 34.

The couple first met in 2006 when McPhee was a contestant on the fifth season of "American Idol" and Foster was a mentor on the singing competition series.

Foster proposed to McPhee in July 2017.