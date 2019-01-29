Katharine McPhee, 34, hits back at troll mocking age gap between singer and fiance David Foster, 69

Katharine McPhee shut down a troll who called out the 35-year age gap between the singer and her fiance, David Foster.

McPhee, who came in second place on Season 5 of "American Idol" in 2006, took to Twitter on Sunday to share an update about her upcoming nuptials.

"Picking your bridal party is like a real life MySpace top 8," the 34 year old joked on Twitter.

While most of the responses to the star's tweet were positive, one user wrote back: "Except MySpace lasted longer than this marriage ever will @jessicaleighleigh."

The "Smash" actress wasted no time responding to the commenter, writing back: "I’m assuming it also lasted longer than any relationship you ever had with a hairdresser?"

The exchange was shared by the Instagram account @Commentsbycelebs.

This is hardly the first time McPhee has had to defend her relationship to the famous music producer.

In July, "The Waitress" star defended her relationship, telling fans they should be "worrying more about registering to vote and midterm elections than who’s marrying me."

In September, the musical couple spoke out about their age gap and said that they don't care what people have to say about their age difference.

"It doesn't make sense to a lot of people, but it does to us," McPhee told People at the time. "He has things to learn from me and I have a lot of things to learn from him, so I think we have a nice yin and yang."

The couple met for the first time in 2006 when the music master served as a mentor for the then-contestant on "American Idol". After gaining fame post-"American Idol," Foster helped to produce McPhee's first single.

Since then, the pair has collaborated on several live performances, including his 2008 PBS tribute concert “Hit Man: David Foster & Friends.” Foster even performed at McPhee's first wedding to Nick Cokas in 2008. He played the piano as the singer performed Natalie Cole and Nat King Cole’s hit "Unforgettable."

It will be the second and fifth marriages for the bride and groom, respectively.