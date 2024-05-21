Kate Middleton's plans to return to work updated by Kensington Palace as princess focuses on charity project

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Kate Middleton has been briefed on a new report from her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood that urges businesses to invest in families with young children but has no definite plans for when she will return to work yet, according to reports.

The Princess of Wales announced she is undergoing treatment for cancer in March and has been out of the public eye since she underwent a planned abdominal surgery in January.

"The princess is not expected to return to work until it's cleared by her medical team," a Kensington Palace spokesperson told BBC News on Tuesday.

Christian Guy, executive director for the foundation, said their work was "rolling on" as the princess "recovers," adding that the 42-year-old was "excited" about their new campaign.

Early childhood has been a special focus of the princess’ and she started the foundation in 2021.

Prince William has since returned to public duties in her place, along with other members of the royal family, and earlier this month, he went on his first overnight trip to visit the Duchy of Cornwall’s housing project focused on helping homelessness.

"Obviously, William feels that Kate is on the mend now, and he has been very relaxed leaving London and seen in Cornwall," royal expert Ian Pelham told Fox News Digital at the time.

In her March 22 video message announcing she was undergoing chemotherapy, the princess thanked well-wishers for their "wonderful messages of support."

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. But I’ve had a fantastic medical team who’ve taken great care of me for which I’m so grateful," she said.

Middelton added that after cancer was discovered, she was advised to undergo "preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment."

She said she had told her three children — Princes George, 10, Louis, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 9 — "I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance, too, as is the love support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

She also mentioned her work, saying it "has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I move on. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery."

