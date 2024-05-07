Prince Harry 'hit hard' by Kate Middleton cancer battle, but Prince William won't let him 'near' wife: expert

Prince Harry is back in his home country, and drama has seemingly followed the Duke of Sussex.

The younger son of King Charles III arrived in London without wife Meghan Markle by his side. The prince joined a panel on Tuesday for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. The discussion, "The IGF Conversation: Realizing a Global Community," aimed to highlight service personnel and their families.

While the event celebrated the 39-year-old’s cause, royal watchers told Fox News Digital Harry’s visit to the U.K. won’t spark a reconciliation with his family as the House of Windsor is rocked by health woes.

"Harry would love to reconnect with Kate [Middleton]," Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," claimed to Fox News Digital.

"They were once extremely close, and Harry was hit hard by the news of her cancer diagnosis, which he learned about just the way the rest of us did, via Kate's shocking video," Andersen claimed. "Unfortunately, it doesn't appear [Prince] William is willing to let his brother anywhere near his ailing wife.

"There was just too much drama between the brothers and their wives, and there is lingering bitterness on everyone's part," Andersen continued. "So, the chances of even a meeting between Harry and the rest of the royal family, much less some sort of reconciliation, seem extremely slim."

In a video shared in March, the Princess of Wales, 42, revealed she's battling a form of cancer. Her stunning announcement followed weeks of speculation about her health and whereabouts.

Middleton asked for "time, space and privacy" while she is treated for an unspecified type of cancer that was discovered after what she described as "major" surgery.

In February, Buckingham Palace announced the king had also been diagnosed with a form of cancer and is undergoing treatment. A "separate issue of concern" was identified during the monarch's "benign prostate enlargement" procedure at the London Clinic.

"Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the palace said in a statement at the time.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex confirmed to Fox News Digital that the prince, 39, wouldn’t be meeting with his father.

"In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme," the statement said.

"The Duke, of course, is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

While the Princess of Wales has been keeping a low profile during her recovery, the king has returned to public-facing duties as he continues his treatment.

"The king has softened a bit toward his younger son but hasn't forgotten how Harry attacked [his wife] Queen Camilla in his memoir ‘Spare,’" Andersen claimed. "In his book, Harry branded her a ‘villain’ and described how both he and William begged their father not to marry her. For Charles, that is an unforgivable sin."

Harry has had a troubled relationship with the royal family since he quit royal duties. According to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media prompted the move to California in 2020.

Meghan Markle, a former American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex when she married the British prince in 2018.

Following their departure, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aired their grievances about life as royals. In 2021, they sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an interview that was viewed by 50 million people globally. During the sit-down, Markle alleged Middleton left her in tears leading up to her royal wedding due to a disagreement over bridesmaid dresses.

Following the release of a six-part docuseries on Netflix in 2022, Harry’s memoir "Spare" hit bookshelves in 2023, quickly becoming a bestseller.

It was in "Spare" that Harry described his once close-knit bond with Middleton.

"I loved my new sister-in-law," Harry wrote. "I felt she was more sister than in-law, the sister I've never had and always wanted, and I was pleased that she'd forever be standing by Willy's side. She was a good match for my older brother. They made each other visibly happy, and therefore I was happy too."

"She was carefree, sweet, kind," Harry reflected. "She'd done a gap year in Florence, knew about photography, art. And clothes. She loved clothes. ... I liked making her laugh. And I was quite good at it. My transparently silly side connected with her heavily disguised silly side.

"Whenever I worried that Kate was going to be the one to take Willy from me, I consoled myself with thoughts of all our future laughing fits together, and I told myself how great everything would be when I had a serious girlfriend who could laugh along with us," he added.

"Although it could have been the perfect opportunity for Prince Harry to visit the Princess of Wales ... this is highly unlikely as the Princess of Wales needs calm positive influences around her," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital.

"Prince William will not allow anything to get in the way of his wife’s healing, is deeply protective of his family and will not welcome a chaotic Prince Harry arriving at his doorstep," Chard said. "Prince Harry has created much hurt and upset for the prince and princess of Wales and his family. He has many fences to build before he can expect his family to welcome him with open arms. Fingers crossed he will get on with building these bridges in private, as I’m sure he misses his family.

"The Princess of Wales is diplomatic and is the peacekeeper within the family but is not well enough to navigate a meeting with Prince Harry at this point," Chard added.

"I am being told that there is no cooling of hostilities between Harry and William," Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital.

"This is the type of issue King Charles would wish to go away," he added. "I am told privately he misses not being able to meet his American grandchildren. It was even thought that Harry, Meghan and their children may be offered to come to Balmoral this summer to use the tranquility of the estate to mend broken fences and find a workable way forward."

One thing royal watchers do agree on is that Harry will continue to focus on his passion project.

Modeled after the Warrior Games in the United States, Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 as a Paralympic-style event designed to inspire military veterans around the world as they work to overcome battlefield injuries. Harry was a former captain in the British Army.

The Invictus Games were created when the royal was patron of The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry. It was the charitable organization shared by the royal brothers and the Princess of Wales.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.