Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton, Prince William share Princess Charlotte portrait in celebration of her 9th birthday

The Princess of Wales is credited for taking the photo

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
Kate Middleton's diagnosis raises awareness of need for cancer screenings Video

Kate Middleton's diagnosis raises awareness of need for cancer screenings

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel discusses the need for cancer screenings as young as 30 years old after Kate Middleton announced her diagnosis and the rise of measles cases in the U.S.

Princess Charlotte is 9 years old.

On Thursday, Kate Middleton and Prince William took to social media to give their only daughter some special recognition on her birthday. 

"Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte!" the Instagram caption read, alongside a portrait of Charlotte taken by Middleton. "Thank you for all of the kind messages today."

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON'S FAMILY CALLED OUT FOR ALLEGED PHOTOSHOP FAIL IN HOLIDAY PHOTO

Prince William walking with royal family

Prince William is seen bringing his three children, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, to school with Kate Middleton. (Jonathan Brady/AFP)

While it is unknown when and where the photo was taken, the portrait seems to give a subtle nod to the late Queen Elizabeth. 

Princess Charlotte was photographed next to pale pink flowers that have been named in Queen Elizabeth's honor, the Clematis Elizabeth blooms. 

A representative for Kensington Palace did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Fans shared their birthday well wishes in the comments. 

"Sweetest girl. In actual fact she is literally an angel," one user wrote. "Happy birthday Princess Charlotte, May your day be filled with blessings and love."

"What a beautiful picture taken by our talented Princess of Wales! Princess Charlotte is all grown up!" another wrote. "And look at her big smile for her mum. I want to wish her a very happy 9th birthday!! I hope she will have a super fun day and a wonderful new year! We love you, Princess Charlotte."

Princess Catherine, Prince William Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis outside their home during the Covid pandemic

In this screengrab, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge clap for NHS carers as part of the BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief Big Night In on April 23, 2020 in London. (BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty Images)

"Happy birthday, Princess Charlotte! You're blossoming into a beautiful young girl, inheriting the best features from both your father and mother," another fan commented. "Keep excelling in school; you have the potential to become an incredible leader and inspire countless young girls worldwide. Sending lots of hugs your way."

The birthday photo comes nearly two months after the Princess of Wales was caught in the middle of a photo editing scandal after posting a photo of herself and her three children – George, Charlotte and Louis – on Mother's Day in the United Kingdom.

AP issues photo kill warning with mark through picture of Kate Middleton and her kids

AP News issued a "photo kill" notice on a picture of Kate Middleton and her children she released to the public. (AP News)

Middleton admitted to editing the image after people noticed discrepancies, including Middleton not wearing her engagement and wedding rings.

The Princess of Wales - who has remained out of the spotlight throughout 2024 - revealed in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer. 

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery," Middleton said in the video recorded and released last month."It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful."

Kate Middleton looks serious wearing a royal blue blazer over a white top

Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in March. (Max Mumby/Getty Images)

She explained that after her abdominal surgery in December, it was believed her condition was "non-cancerous." However, further testing showed "cancer had been present." She was advised to begin chemotherapy by her medical team.

"This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," Middleton said. "As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits," Kate added. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

Christina Dugan Ramirez is a freelance entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

