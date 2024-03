Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A photograph taken by Kate Middleton of the late Queen Elizabeth II surrounded by 10 of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Balmoral was manipulated, a photo agency says.

The photo was released by Kensington Palace on what would have been Queen Elizabeth's 97th birthday in April 2023. The monarch died in September 2022.

A Getty Images spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "Getty Images is undertaking a review of handout images and in accordance with its editorial policy is placing an editor’s note on images where the source has suggested they could be digitally enhanced."

Getty Images added an editors' note to its website, cautioning clients that the image was "digitally enhanced at source."

"There's no comment from Kensington Palace," a representative told Fox News Digital regarding the situation.

The Telegraph documented a litany of potential problems with the picture, highlighting a pattern discrepancy in Queen Elizabeth's skirt and repetition of Mia Tindall's hair.

The allegations of manipulation come just two weeks following the palace's initial photo scandal, involving a photograph shared by Catherine on Mother's Day.

After undergoing abdominal surgery in January, speculation surrounding the princess's whereabouts and overall health began to mount. Catherine broke her silence on Mar. 10, sharing a family photo with her three children that ultimately raised more questions.

Several news agencies said that the photograph had been manipulated and issued a "kill" on the picture. The Princess of Wales issued an apology, admitting to editing the photograph.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused," she wrote in part on X.

Following Middleton's admission, Instagram put an "altered photo" label on the post for the account's 15.2 million followers.

"Independent fact-checkers say the photo or image has been edited in a way that could mislead people, but not because it was shown out of context," the warning read.

On Saturday, the Princess of Wales was spotted looking jovial on a visit to a local farm with husband Prince William, just a mile from their Adelaide Cottage residence, where Catherine is recovering.