Kate Middleton was reportedly seen out and about with Prince William near their home in Windsor, but was not photographed, continuing the ongoing rumors and speculation about what is going on with the princess.

According to U.K. newspaper The Sun, Middleton visited Windsor Farm Shop, which is a mile from her Adelaide Cottage residence.

The outlet reported that witnesses said the Princess of Wales looked "happy, relaxed and healthy," accompanied by Prince William.

It was reportedly a family day, as the couple watched their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis do sports activities, but they were not present at the farm shop.

The palace did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

While the reporting indicates all is well with Middleton, the lack of photos is casting even more doubt on the situation.

Royal broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital, "I believe it is more than possible that the Princess of Wales was spotted on a short trip, however the lack of definite updates is extremely unusual, and I can see that this is adding fuel to the conspiracy theorists' fire and triggering a further sense of mistrust with the court of public opinion."

Chard noted none of her sources had a definite confirmation of the sighting either.

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital, "Alleged sightings of a happy William and Kate at a farm shop abound, but no visual evidence has only fueled speculation further."

He added, "It has been proven images used to illustrate this were actually old from the past. So can I believe all of these sightings? My instincts tell me this could just be spin."

Given that the outing was a local one, British royals expert Hilary Fordwich thinks the community was willing to keep the outing more private.

"Somewhat circumspect there wasn’t even one photo from the Windsor Farm shop sighting, albeit one hopes that was due to respect from the locals, with whom she is held in most high regard," she told Fox News Digital.

British broadcaster Jonathan Sacerdoti told Fox News Digital he doubted the outing even occurred.

"I think the chances of this being anything real are very slim," he said. "The rumor mill seems to be on overdrive. I think people are getting very carried away with all this and need to move on."

This reported outing is Middleton’s first visit to a public place since her abdominal surgery in January.

Earlier this month, she was spotted for the first time since the surgery in a car with her mom, Carole Middleton.

She was also photographed in a car last week with Prince William, a few days after the now infamous photo editing scandal blew up.

Middleton isn’t expected to return for royal duties until Easter at the earliest.

The status of her health and whereabouts has been under scrutiny since she was last seen in public around Christmas.

"This has become the most confusing time with intrigue, rumor, allegations with spin coming from the Palace and counter spin coming from across the world, regarding what is really happening with the royal family," Pelham Turner said.

"I have never known such a tsunami of royal upheaval ever in my time with the royals, it has now become so bad that I wake up every couple of hours to check my phone to see if anything has been sneaked out under the cover of darkness."

The palace’s cryptic approach has also led people to speculate that King Charles' health is more serious than previously indicated as well.

Pelham Turner said he has been informed that "there will be a major announcement regarding the royal family over the next 72 hours and this I am being informed is about King Charles."

Whatever the news, Chard believes the palace cannot continue their current approach to providing information to the public.

"There needs to be a total overhaul of palace procedure as the general public are worried and now mistrusting of royal news," she said. "People want timely factual updates along with current imagery. Widespread speculation is seriously undermining our industrious royal family."