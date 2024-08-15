Prince William, Kate Middleton used secret code names to escape for romantic getaways

Before they called each other husband and wife, Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly had several code names for each other.

According to excerpts from a new book, "Catherine, The Princess of Wales," obtained by People magazine, the royal would "often whisk Catherine off to Highgrove or Sandringham or to a cottage on the Balmoral estate," in the early 2000s, when they were both students at the University of St. Andrews.

"Occasionally, they checked into hotels, using the names Mr. and Mrs. Smith, which doubtless fooled no one," British author Robert Jobson wrote.

The popular action-comedy film of the same name starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as John and Jane Smith, a husband and wife who worked for opposing assassin agencies.

"Mr. And Mrs. Smith" was released in 2005, the same year the Prince and Princess of Wales graduated from school, making it unlikely the film was the inspiration for the code names.

But "Mr. Smith" wasn't William's only alternate identity. In "a rather pathetic attempt to stay under the radar," the royal used "Steve" as a cover when he first started college in an attempt to be more normal. Kate reporedly helped, calling him by the fake name.

According to People, in Andrew Morton's 2011 biography, "William and Catherine," the duo used the names "Martin and Rose Middleton" to disguise themselves on vacation in the Seychelles. The trip overlapped with when the couple reunited after a brief time apart.

In 2010, the lovebirds were engaged. In an interview with ITV after the announcement, William confirmed they had previously broken up, but he gave a different timeline.

"We did split up for a bit. But that was just — we were both very young, it was at university. … We were both sort of finding ourselves and such and being different characters and stuff. It was very much trying to find our own way, and we were growing up. … It was a bit of space."

"At the time, I wasn’t very happy about it, but actually, it made me a stronger person," Middleton added.

A representative for Kensington Palace did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.