Kate Middleton has earned Queen Elizabeth’s trust as a successor, sources claim: She’s ‘up for a challenge’

Queen Elizabeth II believes the monarchy’s future is in good hands.

On Wednesday, palace insiders alleged to Us Weekly that Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, has successfully proved to the reigning monarch that she’s prepared to take on the role of queen consort someday.

"Over time, Kate has proved to Elizabeth that she can be trusted and they’ve developed a great relationship," a source claimed to the outlet. "Elizabeth feels confident that Kate will make a great queen."

Another insider alleged that while Middleton, 39, was initially "uneasy in the spotlight," she has become a "fearless" public figure and "knows [the protocols] like the back of her hand."

HOW KATE MIDDLETON'S 'NO TIME TO DIE' PREMIERE DRESS PAID HOMAGE TO PRINCESS DIANA

"During the early days as a royal, being around Elizabeth made her nervous," the source explained. "She was so desperate to impress."

Middleton met William, the queen’s grandson, at the University of St. Andrews. The couple tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony televised globally.

William, 39, is second in line to the British throne after his father Prince Charles. Over the years, William has taken on numerous charitable activities, projects and official duties in support of the queen. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are parents to three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

According to the source, while Middleton "is slightly nervous" about the responsibilities that come with the title of queen consort, she will be ready when the time comes.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"She’s always up for a challenge, believes in herself and feels that she has developed the wisdom, courage and strength to be a success," said the insider. "The queen feels confident that they have cross all the boxes to rule."

Back in 2020, British author Tom Quinn told Fox News that Middleton has won over the royal household.

"Everyone that I have spoken to confirms that Kate is a very warm, but also a very calm and a very kind person," he said. "… I think she’s very strong, but she’s very conscious, very kind to the people who work for her. Rather than command people to do things, she asks them to do things."

Quinn said Middleton has provided a stable home life for William, who endured the tragedy of losing his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997 at age 36. The prince later admitted that his mother’s death when he was only 15 had a profound impact on his mental health.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Kate has been a perfect [companion] because she’s so calm and stable -- and that’s what he needs," said Quinn. "I’m not saying she’s sort of a second mother, but there’s an element of that. She’s… a rock. It’s a bit of a cliche, but she’s someone who just doesn’t have a history that’s all over the place. She’s very calm, very rational. And I think that’s why the royal family feels safe."

"She also does something which is absolutely key to being happy while also being a member of the royal family," he continued. "Whatever the press may say about you, you don’t complain and you don’t explain. And Kate is very good at that."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.