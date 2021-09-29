How Kate Middleton's 'No Time to Die' premiere dress paid homage to Princess Diana

Kate Middleton made headlines on Tuesday for her stunning dress at the premiere of "No Time to Die," and while the gown looked great in its own right, it followed a common trend of the Duchess' by paying homage to a late royal.

Middleton, 39, has become known for occasionally channeling her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, during public outings by subtly recreating some of Diana's looks from red carpets, official royal business and the like.

Her getup for the premiere of the latest James Bond flick was no exception to the trend.

For the star-studded event, Middleton donned a golden Jenny Packham gown with a floor-length cape and detailing drawing the eye to the center of the dress.

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON WALK RED CARPET AT 'NO TIME TO DIE' PREMIERE IN LONDON

She accessorized the ensemble with earrings from London-based company O'Nitaa and wore her hair in an intricate updo.

PRINCE WILLIAM RUBS ELBOWS WITH STARS, KATE MIDDLETON RETURNS TO ROYAL DUTIES AS PRINCE ANDREW SUIT ESCALATES

In 1985, Diana, who died when Middleton's husband Prince William was just 15 years old, attended the premiere of another popular Bond flick: "A View to a Kill."

For her part, the late Princess wore a silver dress with similar detailing and shaping. Both dresses boasted likeness in their deep neckline, cinched waist, padded shoulders and shimmery colors.

Additionally, Diana had, at one point, worn a gold lamé dress similar to Middleton's, per Us Weekly.

KATE MIDDLETON, PRINCE WILLIAM CELEBRATE HER BROTHER JAMES MIDDLETON'S WEDDING TO ALIZEE THEVENET

Middleton was joined at the premiere by William, 39, who wore a traditional black, velvet tuxedo.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joining the couple at the premiere were William's father, Prince Charles, and his step-mother, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. She wore a light blue dress with sheer sleeves and beadwork.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The long-awaited event took place at London's Royal Albert Hall and the film's stars also stepped out for the special night.