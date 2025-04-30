Kate Middleton was given chainsaw for Christmas, shows off home improvement skills on royal trip

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Middleton demonstrated a hidden talent while on a royal trip to Scotland with her husband, Prince William.

While visiting a community center on the Isle of Mull, the couple participated in some of the building’s refurbishment, like painting a mural and handling a nail gun.

According to The Telegraph, when Middleton was handed the nail gun, Prince William teased her to not pull the trigger too early "otherwise our trip will be remembered for all the wrong reasons."

However, the Princess of Wales proved beyond capable of using the tool, kneeling down and adding a few nails to a small roof.

The outlet reported that someone observing Middleton at work asked "what can’t she do?" to which Prince William replied proudly, "That always happens."

Middleton also shared during the visit that she had been gifted a chainsaw at Christmas to help with her garden projects.

During the trip, the 43-year-old also spoke with locals about beekeeping, which she said was "my summer project."

The royal couple visited the small island off the coast of Scotland as part of an official royal trip, leaving their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, at home. It also marks Middleton’s first overnight working trip since her cancer diagnosis and recovery, per The Telegraph.

The Isle of Mull also holds a romantic connection for the royals, who celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary during the visit.

They first visited back in 2003 when they were still students at the University of St. Andrews.

On Instagram, they commemorated their time there with a sweet photo overlooking the water.

"Wonderful to be back on the Isle of Mull. Thank you to everyone for such a warm welcome," they wrote in the caption.