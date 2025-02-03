Kate Middleton shares photo taken by Prince Louis with poignant message after cancer battle

Kate Middleton shared a beautiful message about cancer recovery with an assist from her youngest child, Prince Louis.

On the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram account, Middleton shared a photo of herself standing in the early light of some wintry woods, with her arms outstretched and looking happy, though it is a little hard to see her face.

"Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease" she wrote in the caption, in honor of World Cancer Day, with an added "C" to denote the post was hers.

She also shared a second, close-up photo of frost-covered ferns with the same message as her caption, written over top of the image.

However, the most surprising part of the caption was who she credited the photo to; her son, Prince Louis.

Prince Louis is 6 years old, the youngest of her three children with Prince William, including Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, 9.

The family celebrated his 6th birthday last April, with a photo taken by Middleton shared on social media.

"Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! Thank you for all the kind wishes today," she wrote in the caption.

Prince Louis has been an adorable scene stealer at several events in recent years, mostly recently at his grandfather, King Charles III’s, coronation in 2023, making silly faces and having some adorably big reactions as a then 5-year-old.

Middleton announced last month that her cancer is in remission, after first sharing her diagnosis nearly a year ago, in March.

"I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year," she wrote on X. "My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything."

She completed her chemotherapy last September, announcing the news with a sweet video showcasing her, Prince William and all three children enjoying time in nature together.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," she wrote. "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."