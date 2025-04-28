Prince William, Kate Middleton turn to country life amid growing pressure: expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating their anniversary somewhere they feel right at home.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting an island northwest of Scotland — where they fell in love — for two days starting on April 29, the same date as their 2011 wedding, People magazine reported.

Royal experts told Fox News Digital that the destination holds special significance for the couple, who have enjoyed country life as a refuge while they quietly prepare to be future monarchs. William, 42, is next in line to the throne.

"Prince William and Princess Catherine are heading to the Isle of Mull, just off the coast of Scotland," British royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. "They will spend the night of their wedding anniversary in a self-catered holiday cottage."

"Their opting for modest accommodation, rather than a luxury hotel, is a metaphor for their relationship," said Fordwich. "It’s uncomplicated, genuine and represents the way they like to do things, which is together without a lot of fuss and connected to rural life. They have an enduring connection to Scotland, from their university days together where they started as friends."

According to Fordwich, William has been packing on the romance and showering Kate with affection since she announced that her cancer was in remission earlier this year. Bonding in the countryside — beyond palace walls — has been essential to their relationship, she said.

"After Prince William was witnessed by the world delivering gravitas and diplomacy, all welcome signs of his growing confidence on the international stage, he is treasuring his time with Princess Catherine, as he put it, his ‘second chance,’" Fordwich explained. "He’s been focusing on romantic dinners, long walks and sharing their interest in rural life."

"They always energize each other in the countryside, which has been described as ‘medicine for their marriage,’" said Fordwich. "They don’t let challenges drive them apart but rather leverage them to pull together. Their resilience is deeply rooted in their mutual love of family and results in a deep commitment to ensuring the next generation of monarchy is secure."

The couple met at the University of St. Andrews in 2005 and studied art history, People magazine reported. The pair, who are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, dated on and off for much of their four years at the university.

The outlet noted that their visit to Scotland is aimed at celebrating rural living and the work of farming communities. They will start the day at Tobermory, a seaside town known for its harbor cottages that’s also the setting of the British children’s TV show "Balamory."

William and Kate have previously opened up about their love of spending time outdoors. In a 2020 podcast, Kate said her favorite moments with her family take place "outside in the country, and we’re all filthy dirty."

In February of this year, William told a group from the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs, "I love the countryside, and I love farming as well," People magazine reported.

"I'm conscious that it's an area that needs maybe support in understanding that there's access to support out there."

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam told Fox News Digital that after the couple said "I do," William chose not to take on royal engagements full-time and instead, focused on prioritizing his family in a quiet, private setting.

"As the world's most high-profile and most glamorous royal couple, they bring a very special cachet to the causes they support," said Fitzwilliams. "William's Earthshot Prize and help for the homeless and Catherine's Early Years Foundation are excellent examples. Initially nervous as a public speaker, she now has confidence as well as poise and charm."

"We also see examples of their closeness as a couple in the way they, unusually for a royal couple, engage in displays of affection," he shared. "Their mutual affection is especially evident when they compete against each other in sports. They and their children, whose privacy they guard fiercely, are the future of the monarchy. The inspiration that Kate derives from the natural world she has shown [on social media]."

British broadcaster Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that the couple’s secret behind their 14-year marriage has been carving out time for their mutual passions together.

"The bond and love that the Prince and Princess of Wales still share with each other is evident for all to see," she explained. "They complete each other like two puzzle pieces. They are soulmates. The truth is, both Prince William and Princess Catherine have always had a strong sense of self. They communicate, compromise and share burdens. They help each other through challenging times. Princess Catherine is the more solution-focused. However, their collaborative approach filters into everything they do."

"Their shared humor is also their superpower, along with a wonderful close circle of friends and a strong family support network," said Chard.

"They don’t feel the need to prove themselves to anyone and are laser-focused on all they do, from their family priorities to their royal endeavors. They haven’t changed as people and have simply matured together. They certainly know their own minds and, as modern royals, are carrying out everything that they feel fits rather than what is expected."

"They prioritize shared goals in bringing up a happy, healthy family," Chard added.

According to People magazine, the couple will launch a partnership between their Royal Foundation and the local area to support two community spaces on Mull, which is recognized for its farming and fishing heritage. They will also visit a small farm to learn about sustainable agriculture. On the second day of their visit, the outlet shared that the couple would spend time with local schoolchildren for outdoor learning.

Kate previously shared on a podcast that growing up, her family taught her the importance of appreciating the outdoors.

"I remember that from my childhood — doing the simple things, going for a walk together, and that’s really what I try and do with my children as well, because it totally strips away all the complications, all the pressures," she said. "I think these experiences as well mean so much to children and the world that they’re in which is a real adventure for them at that age."

Chard said that Kate and William have always had a mutual love of "the great outdoors" and have made it part of their work when possible.

"They passionately throw themselves into their work," she said. "With a view to ‘impact’ and 'scale,' they genuinely take great interest and care, making a difference and creating positive change… They embrace [a] simple life and [will continue to do that] as they help the community of Mull on their 14th anniversary. The visit aims to highlight the importance of protecting and championing the natural environment, a cause close to their hearts."

Before heading to Scotland, William and Kate spent most of their time off at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. People magazine reported that it was there where they entertained Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, on Easter Sunday.