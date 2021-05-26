Prince William, Kate Middleton return to college in ‘alumni’ visit to St. Andrews

Prince William and Kate Middleton took a trip down memory lane on Wednesday when they returned to the college where their relationship started.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge donned their very best prep looks when they hit the University of St. Andrews and spent their time speaking with students in St. Salvator’s quad and took part in the royal tradition of planting a tree.

Surely the university was aware the lovebirds ignited their romance at St. Andrews some 20 years ago as the grass located on the lawn at the student quad had been decorated with large heart shapes painted on the grass, according to People magazine.

William and Middleton were accompanied by university principal and vice-chancellor Sally Mapstone, who told the publication that the pair were more than willing to extend their time with the students and likely didn’t want to leave the site of their coming-of-age years.

"They really listened. They were incredibly interested in this place, both because it means so much to them, but also because they want to know about student wellbeing after this terrible 15 months," Mapstone said, adding that the parents of Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 3, "have a brilliant relationship."

"You feel you are in the company of two people who are very happy with each other, know each other really well. That transfers over to how they interact with others," Mapstone maintained to People. "They understand each other, they like each other and that communicates itself. It communicates itself and feels very natural — not in any way contrived — and that really helps people."

The university official added: "Also they want to get to the heart of the matter. So, they are not going to stand on ceremony but at the same time they also have those impeccable good manners that take you somewhere. It's not just about being chilled and relaxed, it's also about being very polite — and there is something to be learned from that."

While basking in all of their memories, the pair planted a silver birch with two students Deanna Coleman, 22, and Abi Whitefield, 25, as the university is pledging to plant trees in the St. Andrews Forest in a concerted effort to neutralize the use of carbon by transport over the next 600 years.

A 22-year-old university student, Joe Horsnell, told People, William and Middleton "were asking about what the university had done for us, for our wellbeing," and were right at home in their return to their old stomping grounds.

"They were here as alumni," he said. "You could tell it felt like coming home for them."