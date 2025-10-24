Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Prince William

Prince William and Kate Middleton enforce 'zero-tolerance' approach after Prince Andrew's scandals: experts

Royal experts say the Prince and Princess of Wales have drawn a firm line to protect the monarchy’s future and support King Charles

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
close
Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein had money and sex in common: author Video

Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein had money and sex in common: author

Royal author Andrew Lownie has written an explosive new book titled "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Following Prince Andrew’s scandals, Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be quietly enforcing a stricter, "zero-tolerance" approach within the monarchy.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital the Prince and Princess of Wales, who represent the British royal family’s future, are more determined than ever to safeguard that legacy while supporting King Charles III.

"Prince William, in particular, is not satisfied with how the Prince Andrew situation has been handled at the moment," Chard claimed. "He is looking into the future with a solution-focused lens. He is far more ruthless than his father. He always takes the harder line. He can see reputational damage escalating for the royal family and is reviewing a decisive way forward to combat further scandals."

PRINCE WILLIAM FORCES PRINCE ANDREW OUT TO SAVE THE MONARCHY FROM BEING 'OVERSHADOWED BY SLEAZE': EXPERT

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Andrew looking serious and stern outside a church.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Andrew depart after the requiem mass service for the Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral on Sept. 16, 2025 in London. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

"He realizes it’s harder for the king to deal with his brother than it will be for him to deal with his uncle in due course," said Chard. 

"However, he feels his father has teetered too long with the kid gloves approach. Prince William and the whole royal family are fully supportive of King Charles taking a stronger stance against his brother. William would prefer a swift, clean break with Prince Andrew before things decline further. He also hopes to shield the king from the damage."

Prince William in a brown suit standing in an orchard surrounded by apple trees.

Prince William, 43, is heir to the British throne. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

On Oct. 17, Andrew announced he was relinquishing his Duke of York title and other honors after renewed scrutiny over his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, the monarch’s younger brother said, "The continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the royal family."

WATCH: PRINCE ANDREW, JEFFREY EPSTEIN HAD MONEY AND SEX IN COMMON: AUTHOR

Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein had money and sex in common: author Video

"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

Several senior members of the royal family, including William, were consulted about Andrew’s decision to give up his royal titles, People magazine reported.

Prince Andrew and King Charles III talk while wearing suits

Prince Andrew (left) is the younger brother of King Charles. Only an act of parliament can officially strip Andrew of his royal titles. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Royal experts told Fox News Digital that William, with the support of his wife, played a significant role in pushing Andrew out. They previously noted that once William becomes king, he will take a tougher stance, banning Andrew from royal life altogether.

King Charles III looking up in a blue suit during mass.

King Charles III attends an ecumenical service of prayer at St. Paul's Basilica on Oct. 23, 2025 in Rome. The monarch was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024. (Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales are proud of the monarchy," said Chard. "Enduring Prince Andrew’s scandals, they don’t want any other sideshows blotting the royal family’s good work. Moving forward, there are murmurs of those being stripped of titles and losing certain privileges."

Prince Andrew smirking at Prince William as the Prince of Wales looks on.

Prince William (right) is determined to take a harsher stand against his uncle. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Charles, 76, was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024. Prince William, his heir, has been described by royal experts as his right-hand man, taking on more duties. Kate, who announced she was officially in remission from cancer in January, has slowly returned to royal duties.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kate Middleton in a hunter green coat dress looking up.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, visits the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service’s (NIFRS) new Learning and Development College on Oct. 14, 2025, in Cookstown, Northern Ireland.  (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"Prince William and Princess Catherine’s zero-tolerance blueprint is already transforming royal family dynamics," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. "They’re proactive behind the scenes to specifically address scandals, enforcing a far better level of discipline, all intended to protect the monarchy’s future by excluding those who threaten its reputation in any way, shape or form."

Andrew stepped down from public life in 2019 over his association with Epstein, despite his denials of wrongdoing. His latest announcement came days after the posthumous memoir by Virginia Roberts Giuffre was published on Oct. 21. The 41-year-old, who died in April, alleged she was trafficked by Epstein and had sex with Andrew, 65, when she was 17.

A person holds open pages of the book "Nobody's Girl - A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice" by Virginia Roberts Giuffre

A person is seen holding "Nobody's Girl" by Virginia Roberts Giuffre on Oct. 21, 2025, in London. (Niklas Halle/AFP via Getty Images)

In 2021, Giuffre sued Andrew, who denied her claims and said he didn’t recall meeting her. The case was settled in 2022 for an undisclosed sum. According to court documents, the prince acknowledged that Giuffre was "an established victim of abuse."

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre

Virginia Giuffre holds a photo of herself as a teen, when she says she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein.  (Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Officially stripping Andrew of his royal titles would require an act of parliament. While Andrew will no longer be referred to as the Duke of York, he will remain a prince as he is the son of the late queen. His Royal Highness title has been inactive since 2019.

"There is no doubt that William sees the need for a scorched-earth policy where Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson are concerned," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital. "This matter should surely have been resolved by the time William becomes king. Who knows by then where Andrew and Sarah Ferguson will be residing?"

Virginia Giuffre's book near Big Ben in London.

"Nobody's Girl — A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice" by Virginia Roberts Giuffre is available now. (Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"The question as to how Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are handled will be extremely tricky," he said. "Only four working royals are under 70. There was potential for them, which now seems unlikely, but anything could happen in the weeks and months ahead."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Sarah Ferguson in blue laughs as she holds on to daughter Eugenie in black and Beatrice in hot pink

Sarah Ferguson, who no longer can use the Duchess of York title, is seen here with daughters Princess Beatrice (right) and Princess Eugenie (left). (Max Mumby via Getty Images)

"William will obviously give the institution a more contemporary look," Fitzwilliams continued. "What is especially significant are his and Catherine’s approval ratings [in the U.K.]. They are indeed the monarchy’s trump card."

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner also told Fox News Digital that William, a father to three young children, is not satisfied with the outcome surrounding his disgraced uncle.

A close-up of Prince William looking annoyed and pensive.

Prince William has been supporting his father, who is still seeking treatment for cancer. (CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"There is immense pressure behind the scenes to oust Andrew to sanitize the monarchy," he claimed. "Andrew thinks it’s too quiet. Sarah hates the heat. But their days are numbered."

Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis sitting together in formal wear.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are trying to give their three young children a normal upbringing away from the media scrutiny, royal experts told Fox News Digital. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

While William, 43, wants to take a harsher stance, his wife is ensuring that their children are protected from media scrutiny, said Chard.

"It’s education first," she said. "They are being taught all the royal ropes."

Princess Catherine gets a kiss from son, Prince Louis

It's unlikely that Prince Louis, Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child, will receive the Duke of York title. (Chris Jackson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Fordwich previously told Fox News Digital that William "has been the force behind all of this" with his wife’s support.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A close-up of Prince William and Kate Middleton looking ahead with Prince Andrew behind them.

Royal experts told Fox News Digital Prince William wants to ban Prince Andrew once he becomes king. (ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

"Prince William is looking far more long-term at the viability, reputation and indeed existence of the monarchy," she said.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending

Close modal

Continue