Prince William and Kate Middleton enforce 'zero-tolerance' approach after Prince Andrew's scandals: experts

Following Prince Andrew’s scandals, Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be quietly enforcing a stricter, "zero-tolerance" approach within the monarchy.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital the Prince and Princess of Wales, who represent the British royal family’s future, are more determined than ever to safeguard that legacy while supporting King Charles III.

"Prince William, in particular, is not satisfied with how the Prince Andrew situation has been handled at the moment," Chard claimed. "He is looking into the future with a solution-focused lens. He is far more ruthless than his father. He always takes the harder line. He can see reputational damage escalating for the royal family and is reviewing a decisive way forward to combat further scandals."

"He realizes it’s harder for the king to deal with his brother than it will be for him to deal with his uncle in due course," said Chard.

"However, he feels his father has teetered too long with the kid gloves approach. Prince William and the whole royal family are fully supportive of King Charles taking a stronger stance against his brother. William would prefer a swift, clean break with Prince Andrew before things decline further. He also hopes to shield the king from the damage."

On Oct. 17, Andrew announced he was relinquishing his Duke of York title and other honors after renewed scrutiny over his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, the monarch’s younger brother said, "The continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the royal family."

"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

Several senior members of the royal family, including William, were consulted about Andrew’s decision to give up his royal titles, People magazine reported.

Royal experts told Fox News Digital that William, with the support of his wife, played a significant role in pushing Andrew out. They previously noted that once William becomes king, he will take a tougher stance, banning Andrew from royal life altogether.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales are proud of the monarchy," said Chard. "Enduring Prince Andrew’s scandals, they don’t want any other sideshows blotting the royal family’s good work. Moving forward, there are murmurs of those being stripped of titles and losing certain privileges."

Charles, 76, was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024. Prince William, his heir, has been described by royal experts as his right-hand man, taking on more duties. Kate, who announced she was officially in remission from cancer in January, has slowly returned to royal duties.

"Prince William and Princess Catherine’s zero-tolerance blueprint is already transforming royal family dynamics," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. "They’re proactive behind the scenes to specifically address scandals, enforcing a far better level of discipline, all intended to protect the monarchy’s future by excluding those who threaten its reputation in any way, shape or form."

Andrew stepped down from public life in 2019 over his association with Epstein, despite his denials of wrongdoing. His latest announcement came days after the posthumous memoir by Virginia Roberts Giuffre was published on Oct. 21. The 41-year-old, who died in April, alleged she was trafficked by Epstein and had sex with Andrew, 65, when she was 17.

In 2021, Giuffre sued Andrew, who denied her claims and said he didn’t recall meeting her. The case was settled in 2022 for an undisclosed sum. According to court documents, the prince acknowledged that Giuffre was "an established victim of abuse."

Officially stripping Andrew of his royal titles would require an act of parliament. While Andrew will no longer be referred to as the Duke of York, he will remain a prince as he is the son of the late queen. His Royal Highness title has been inactive since 2019.

"There is no doubt that William sees the need for a scorched-earth policy where Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson are concerned," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital. "This matter should surely have been resolved by the time William becomes king. Who knows by then where Andrew and Sarah Ferguson will be residing?"

"The question as to how Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are handled will be extremely tricky," he said. "Only four working royals are under 70. There was potential for them, which now seems unlikely, but anything could happen in the weeks and months ahead."

"William will obviously give the institution a more contemporary look," Fitzwilliams continued. "What is especially significant are his and Catherine’s approval ratings [in the U.K.]. They are indeed the monarchy’s trump card."

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner also told Fox News Digital that William, a father to three young children, is not satisfied with the outcome surrounding his disgraced uncle.

"There is immense pressure behind the scenes to oust Andrew to sanitize the monarchy," he claimed. "Andrew thinks it’s too quiet. Sarah hates the heat. But their days are numbered."

While William, 43, wants to take a harsher stance, his wife is ensuring that their children are protected from media scrutiny, said Chard.

"It’s education first," she said. "They are being taught all the royal ropes."

Fordwich previously told Fox News Digital that William "has been the force behind all of this" with his wife’s support.

"Prince William is looking far more long-term at the viability, reputation and indeed existence of the monarchy," she said.