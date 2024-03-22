Expand / Collapse search
Kate Middleton announces cancer diagnosis, Ariana Grande pays ex $1.25M in spousal support

Prince William 'simmering' over Kate Middleton health speculation according to experts, Eiza González says she missed out on roles for being ‘too hot'

split photos of Kate Middleton and Ariana Grande

Kate Middleton announced she's been diagnosed with cancer, Ariana Grande is ordered to pay her ex-husband $1.25M in spousal support. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images / Gregg DeGuire/WWD via Getty Images)

ROYAL HEALTH BATTLE - Kate Middleton announces she has cancer, undergoing chemotherapy treatment. Continue reading here…

'THANK U, NEXT' - Ariana Grande to pay ex-husband $1.25M in spousal support as she reportedly moves on with new boyfriend. Continue reading here…

'BOUND TO CRACK' - Prince William 'simmering' over Kate Middleton health speculation, is 'bound to crack': expert. Continue reading here…

Eiza González almost took drastic measures after being told she was "too hot" for acting roles. (Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage)

BEAUTY IS PAIN - Eiza González almost went to extremes after losing out on roles for being ‘too hot.’ Continue reading here…

FINDING PEACE - 'Family Affair' child star turns to God after surviving drug addiction, alcoholism. Continue reading here…

'THE C WORD' - Richard Simmons reveals skin cancer diagnosis. Continue reading here…

‘A LOT OF PASSION’ - Country singer Sara Evans confirms reconciliation with husband two years after his domestic violence arrest. Continue reading here…

Jenny McCarthy wearing black with an inset of her and Hugh Heffner hugging.

Jenny McCarthy recalled her time at the Playboy mansion, calling it "Viagra central." (Getty Images)

'VIAGRA CENTRAL' - Jenny McCarthy recalls 'gross celebrities' partying at Playboy Mansion. Continue reading here…

'BLOW' BACK - Johnny Depp responds to accusations he was verbally abusive to 'Blow' co-star Lola Glaudini. Continue reading here…

Elizabeth Taylor in "The Flintstones."

John Goodman crosses his arms as Elizabeth Perkins frowns at Elizabeth Taylor in a scene from the 1994 film "The Flintstones." (Universal/Getty Images)

BRAZEN IN BEDROCK - Elizabeth Taylor required a ‘gift every day' on set of ‘The Flintstones,’ former co-star says. Continue reading here…

