Ariana Grande to pay ex-husband $1.25M in spousal support as she reportedly moves on with new boyfriend

Ariana Grande is officially divorced.

Grande and ex-husband Dalton Gomez's settlement agreement took effect Tuesday after hitting six months from the initial divorce filing. The pop star initiated the divorce proceedings on Sept. 18.

The couple had signed a prenuptial agreement, and there were no legal disputes to deal with over the past six months. Grande and Gomez filed their settlement agreement with the court in October, but it did not go into effect until Tuesday due to California law.

Under the agreement, Grande will make a one-time payment of $1,250,000 to her real estate broker ex with no future alimony, give him half of the proceeds of the sale of their Los Angeles home, and will pay up to $25,000 toward his attorneys' fees.

Gomez and Grande began their relationship in early 2020 and married in a small ceremony at the "Thank U, Next" singer's Montecito home in 2021.

Shortly after filing for divorce in 2023, rumors surfaced that Grande was in a relationship with her "Wicked" co-star, Ethan Slater. The actor is known for his starring role in " SpongeBob SquarePants : The Broadway Musical."

While the two were spotted together, fans began speculating that Grande and Slater had gotten together while they were still with their respective partners. Slater had been married to Lilly Jay and filed for divorce in July 2023.

Grande attended Slater's premiere of Broadway's "Spamalot" at the St. James Theatre in New York City on Nov. 15.

"They love to support each other in their work," a source told People magazine. "When she’s done with work, Ariana loves going to the theater when she can."

The "Side to Side" singer and Slater have become "serious" in their romance.

"Ariana is serious with Ethan," the insider added. "She loves being with him."

"The two have a "very normal relationship" and "mostly enjoy staying in."

Grande herself has been hard at work. The 30-year-old musician released her seventh studio album, "eternal sunshine," on March 8. Fans have tried to assign songs to people, including "the boy is mine" as a song about Slater.

Grande took to Instagram shortly after the release of the album to ask fans not to send hate to people in her circle.

"i just wanted to say anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what i would ever encourage (and is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music)…i ask that you please do not. it is not how to support me. it is the opposite," Grande wrote.

"although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a through[sic] line of deep, sincere love…"

"if you cannot hear that, please listen more closely," she added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.