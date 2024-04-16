Kate Hudson tells brother Oliver to ‘block, delete’ haters after his comments about Goldie Hawn's lifestyle

Kate Hudson had some advice for her brother Oliver Hudson after his comments about childhood "trauma" went viral.

Kate revealed what she told Oliver about how to deal with negative comments online while doing her make-up on TikTok.

"He was talking about how he's afraid to say anything because he feels like things get picked up negatively ... and I was like, 'Who cares?' And then I really started thinking about it. I'm like, people do care, actually," Kate said in the TikTok video.

Oliver's comments about the "trauma" he experienced from Goldie Hawn's lifestyle went viral last month. However, Oliver later clarified, in a podcast episode of "Sibling Revelry," he had been speaking from the perspective of his 5-year-old self.

"That’s what I was doing. Without her, again, I’d be nothing," he explained. "It’s more about sort of my child feelings in that moment, rather than me, how I feel about mom as a parent."

Kate chimed in, claiming her brother slipped up because he was unsupervised while taping. The actress was absent for the episode when Oliver made the controversial comments.

Hawn and ex-husband Bill Hudson share kids Kate and Oliver.

During her TikTok video, Kate acknowledged that you "get used to" people being mean when growing up in the spotlight.

"Then, you kinda realize that a lot of those people don't really exist. Like, you go, 'Wow, who's this person being so mean to me on here?' And then you go on there and they have zero followers and they have zero posts, and you're like, 'Oh, s---, it's a [fake account].' It's either a troll or it's someone that doesn't even exist. Or someone's actually legitimately trying to make you feel or look bad."

The "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star noted that this doesn't just happen to celebrities, it happens to anyone choosing to venture online.

"You, as the person they're scrutinizing, need to remember that any, any person who is doing that is one of a couple things: One, jealous. Two, not well. Three, incredibly, deeply unhappy. ... Four, bored as f---. And five, I'll just end with this one, even if they're kinda sane or whatever, they're definitely not the kind of person you'd be friends with."

Kate's advice? "Don't worry about it."

"That's what I said to my brother today: It just doesn't matter," she explained. "No one really cares, and those who are writing all that stuff and it's, like, loud and it feels bad ... just remember what I'm saying. These are not people you'd hang out with. These aren't people you'd break bread with. These aren't people who will enrich your life — so just block 'em! Block 'em. Block, delete, bye."

Oliver originally made headlines with the comments about his mom's lifestyle when he opened up about what he learned after taking a course with the Hoffman Institute in an episode of his podcast, "Sibling Revelry." He unpacked the "patterns" learned in childhood during the course.

"This idea that we have negative love in our lives because in order to survive, we need love of some kind. And sometimes it's not healthy love, but we attach ourselves to those things," Oliver explained. "So, this course was all about understanding what those patterns were and kind of learning how to break through them and building your toolbox."

Oliver revealed he had "almost the most trauma" from his mother, even though Hawn was his "primary caregiver" and the actor was "with her all of the time."

"I felt unprotected at times," he explained. "She would be working and away, or she had new boyfriends that I didn’t really like. She would be living her life and she was an amazing mother."

"This was my own perception as a child who didn’t have a dad and needed her to be there, and she just wasn’t sometimes, and she came out far more than even my dad who wasn’t there," Oliver added.

