Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson clarifies comments about mom, says there was 'no trauma'

Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson is clarifying some comments he made about his mother creating "trauma" for him.

On a recent episode of his podcast, "Sibling Revelry," which he co-hosts with his sister Kate Hudson, Oliver said, "There was no trauma coming from my mother, the way she raised me, in any way whatsoever."

The 47-year-old actor explained that when he first made those comments about his famous mom, he was speaking from the perspective of his 5-year-old self.

"That’s what I was doing. Without her, again, I’d be nothing," he explained. "It’s more about sort of my child feelings in that moment, rather than me, how I feel about mom as a parent."

GOLDIE HAWN'S SON OLIVER HUDSON CONFESSES ACTRESS'S LIFESTYLE LED TO ‘TRAUMA’: ‘I FELT UNPROTECTED AT TIMES’

Kate chimed in, claiming her brother slipped up because he was unsupervised while taping. The actress was absent for the episode when Oliver made the controversial comments.

"You used such clickbait words. I’m like, ‘I can’t leave my brother alone for a second,’" Kate said. "You got in a little bit of heat from mom about your 'trauma' comment because it became a clickbait headline versus a context of what you were saying."

On the episode, which aired March 18, Oliver opened up about what he learned after taking a course with the Hoffman Institute, which he revealed was a "really powerful thing" for the TV star as he unpacked the "patterns" learned in childhood. Oliver is the son of Hawn and Bill Hudson.

"This idea that we have negative love in our lives because in order to survive, we need love of some kind. And sometimes it's not healthy love, but we attach ourselves to those things," Oliver explained. "So, this course was all about understanding what those patterns were and kind of learning how to break through them and building your toolbox."

Oliver revealed he had "almost the most trauma" from his mother, even though Hawn was his "primary caregiver" and the actor was "with her all of the time."

"I felt unprotected at times," he explained. "She would be working and away, or she had new boyfriends that I didn’t really like. She would be living her life, and she was an amazing mother.

"This was my own perception as a child who didn’t have a dad and needed her to be there, and she just wasn’t sometimes, and she came out far more than even my dad who wasn’t there."

Oliver noted that the course allowed him to understand the "trauma" and created a deeper appreciation for Hawn's efforts to be there for him throughout his childhood in the ways that she was able to.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"It’s an incredible week of enlightenment on who your parents were and are," Oliver said of the Hoffman Institute. "The forgiveness and compassion you have for them at the end of this process is unbelievable. Then you realize they’re only repeating the s--- they went through with their parents.

"The forgiveness of my father was huge because his dad left him when he was 5 years old, in the middle of the night – gone," he continued. "My dad didn't do that exactly, but essentially he bailed."

Hawn and Hudson first met in 1975, while the actress was still married to Gus Trikonis. She filed for divorce from Trikonis that same year after four years of marriage. The "Overboard" actress and Bill were married and expecting their first child, Oliver, by 1976. They separated in 1980, shortly after the birth of their second child, Kate Hudson, and finalized their divorce in 1982.

Hawn moved on with Kurt Russell.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Oliver revealed his issues with his father in 2015. The "Scream Queens" star shared a photo of himself with Kate and their father on Father's Day captioned, "Happy Abandonment Day."

Since then, he has worked to mend his relationship with his father.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When I was with him, it was incredible," Oliver recalled on the podcast. "He paid attention to me. We played football. We played basketball. We were on the beach. He taught me how to fish. He was so present, but he just was never there."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.