Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson agree they 'kiss nicely,' share secrets of 'How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days'

It's been 20 years since Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson played Ben and Andie in, "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," although the romantic comedy has seen a resurgence lately in pop culture due to viral TikTok trends that incorporate specific moments of the film.

In a conversation celebrating the 20th anniversary of the films release, McConaughey and Hudson, who have also starred in the 2008 film "Fool's Gold" together, opened up about kissing one another.

"In respect to our now partners, we do kiss nicely," Hudson told the Texas native in reference to her fiancé Danny Fujikawa and McConaughey's wife, Camila Alves. "I would have to agree with you," said McConaughey.

"It was always a very nice kiss," she added. "Absolutely, absolutely," McConaughey concurred.

In their discussion, the actors also enlightened fans of the stark contrast between displays of passion on-camera to what is really going on behind the scenes.

"My whole thing is like, we're always in weird environments [when we kiss in movies]," Hudson explained. "There was only one time when we kissed that was like so nice and gentle, in the bathroom."

"Yeah, everything else has not been climate-controlled. Everything else was like 'Swim up to the top, the sharks almost ate you, you just fell from a plane from 300 feet," McConaughey lamented.

"Tread water!" Hudson interjected.

"'Tread water, before you catch your breath, kiss,'" McConaughey joked.

"When you're kissing anyone in a movie," Hudson clarified, "It's professional; we're actually trying to create something that evokes something in a certain way that might not exactly be the way you would necessarily do it in real life."

"There's always the proverbial ‘run back together from - from far away points, and in stride, catch, lip-lock, swing, turn, and settle on this mark with a sunset behind your face,'" McConaughey admitted of what is expected of actors. "Sounds great," he explained, before offering another reality where he had a bruise on his lip from the staged kiss.

McConaughey recalled director Donald Petrie realizing he and Hudson could "play with each other" on-camera, allowing for more improvisation.

"A lot of the stuff is what we came up with, is what's in the movie," Hudson explained. "A lot of those little lines."