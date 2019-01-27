Kate Beckinsale hospitalized for ruptured ovarian cyst

Kate Beckinsale was hospitalized Saturday after suffering a ruptured ovarian cyst.

"Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry," the actress revealed on Instagram. "So thankful to everyone who looked after me #wobbly."

Beckinsale, 45, posted a weepy photo of her face as well as one lying on her side facing the wall.

Ruptured cysts can cause severe lower abdominal pain and bleeding and in severe cases may require surgery.

She also clapped back at a commenter who wrote, "but first let me take a selfie."

"It's actually not a selfie," she replied. "My mum took it. In fact I would not have posted it if we had not noticed someone in a car taking a photo of me leaving the hospital in a wheelchair."

She expounded, "I have Instagram largely to have my own honest narrative and not have to always be ambushed by stories that come out that are invented, I'd prefer to say what happened than endure speculation and so I chose to share. I agree, it's not a normal impulse. But it's not normal to be photographed in vulnerable situations by people you don’t know either. (If you were interested in knowing the provenance of this, which, you probably are not.)"